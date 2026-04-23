

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L, HIK) said on Thursday that it has reaffirmed its annual guidance, citing an encouraging start to 2026.



For fiscal 2026, Hikma anticipates operating profit of $720 million to $770 million, with revenue growth of 2% to 4%.



For fiscal 2025, the Group had posted an operating profit of $542 million, with revenue of $3.349 billion.



Commenting on the global geopolitical environment, the Group said: 'We are monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East. Demand in the region remains robust and the Group continues to maintain sufficient inventory levels to mitigate potential supply chain disruptions. To date we have experienced some inflationary pressure, particularly linked to shipping, energy and insurance costs.'



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