Teleste Oyj: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Teleste Corporation

Teleste Corporation

Stock exchange release

April 23, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. EEST





DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF TELESTE CORPORATION

The Annual General Meeting of Teleste Corporation held on 22 April 2026 adopted the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability and approved the remuneration report of the Company's governing bodies for the financial year 2025.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors that, based on the adopted balance sheet, a dividend of EUR 0.08 per share shall be paid for the financial period that ended on 31 December 2025, for shares other than those held by the Company. The dividend is paid in two instalments. The first instalment of the dividend, EUR 0.05 per share, shall be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the record date of the first dividend instalment, 30 June 2026. The dividend shall be paid on 7 July 2026. The second instalment of the dividend, EUR 0.03 per share, shall be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the record date of the second dividend instalment, 30 December 2026. The dividend shall be paid on 7 January 2027.

The General Meeting decided the number of members of the Board of Directors to be six. Mr. Timo Luukkainen, Mr. Jussi Himanen, Mr. Vesa Korpimies, Ms. Mirel Leino-Haltia, Ms. Anni Ronkainen and Mr. Kai Telanne were elected as members of the Board of Directors.

The annual remunerations to be paid to the members of the Board of Directors were decided to be as follows: EUR 66,000 per year for the Chair and EUR 33,000 per year for each member. The annual remuneration of the member of the Board of Directors who acts as the Chair of the Audit Committee shall be EUR 49,000 per year. Out of the annual remuneration to be paid to the members of the Board of Directors, 40 per cent of the total gross remuneration amount will be used to purchase Teleste Corporation's shares for the members of the Board of Directors through trading on regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, and the rest will be paid in cash. In addition, members of the Board of Directors shall be paid a meeting fee of EUR 400 for each board meeting they attend. Board members' travel expenses shall be reimbursed in accordance with the company's prevailing practice.

Members of the board committees shall be paid a meeting fee of EUR 400 for each committee meeting they attend, with the exception of the Chair of the Board, who shall not be paid per-meeting fees for committee meetings, and the Chair of the Audit Committee, who shall not be paid per-meeting fees for audit committee meetings.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, an Authorized Public Accountant firm, was elected as the auditor of the Company, and PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has appointed Mr. Markku Launis, APA, as the principally responsible auditor. It was decided to pay the auditor's compensation against an invoice approved by the Company.

BDO Oy, an Authorized Sustainability Audit Firm, was elected as the sustainability reporting assurer of the Company, and BDO Oy has appointed Ms. Riitta Laine, APA, Authorized Sustainability Auditor, as the principally responsible sustainability auditor. It was decided to pay the sustainability reporting assurer's compensation against an invoice approved by the Company. However, if the Company is exempted from the statutory sustainability reporting obligation in respect of the financial year 2026 and decides not to prepare a sustainability report for the financial year 2026 in accordance with the Accounting Act, no statutory assurance is required either.

AUTHORIZING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO DECIDE ON THE REPURCHASE OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

The General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on repurchasing the Company's own shares in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors. Based on the authorization, the Board of Directors may repurchase a maximum of 1,200,000 own shares of the Company otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the shareholders by using the non-restricted equity through trading on a regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition.

The repurchase authorization shall be valid for eighteen (18) months from the resolution of the Annual General Meeting. The repurchase authorization revokes previously granted repurchase authorizations.

AUTHORIZING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO DECIDE ON THE ISSUANCE OF SHARES AND SPECIAL RIGHTS ENTITLING TO SHARES

The General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on issuing new shares and/or conveying the Company's own shares held by the Company and/or granting special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors.

New shares may be issued, and the Company's own shares held by the Company may be conveyed either against payment or for free. New shares may be issued, and the Company's own shares held by the Company may be conveyed to the Company's shareholders in proportion to their current shareholdings in the Company, or by waiving the shareholder's pre-emption right, through a directed share issue if the Company has a weighty financial reason to do so. The new shares may also be issued in a free share issue to the Company itself.

Based on the authorization, the Board of Directors is entitled to decide on the issuance of new shares and/or conveyance of the Company's own shares held by the Company so that a maximum of 2,000,000 shares may be issued and/or conveyed in total.

The maximum number of new shares that may be subscribed and own shares held by the Company that may be conveyed by virtue of the special rights granted by the Company is 1,000,000 shares in total, which number is included in the above maximum number of new shares and own shares held by the Company.

The authorizations shall be valid for eighteen (18) months from the resolution of the Annual General Meeting. The authorizations revoke previously granted authorizations to decide on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares.

ORGANISATIONAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors, which convened after the Annual General Meeting, elected Mr. Timo Luukkainen as its Chair.

The composition of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors was decided as follows:

Ms. Mirel Leino-Haltia, Chair

Mr. Jussi Himanen, Member

Mr. Vesa Korpimies, Member.

The composition of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors was decided as follows:

Mr. Kai Telanne, Chair

Mr. Timo Luukkainen, Member

Ms. Anni Ronkainen, Member.



Further information:

Esa Harju, CEO

Tel. +358 40 596 3012



investor.relations@teleste.com



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main Media

www.teleste.com