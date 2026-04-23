

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexagon AB (HEXA-B.ST) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR1.607 billion, or EUR0.59 per share. This compares with EUR189.1 million, or EUR0.07 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hexagon AB reported adjusted earnings of EUR0.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to EUR963.6 million from EUR961.5 million last year.



Hexagon AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.607 Bln. vs. EUR189.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.59 vs. EUR0.07 last year. -Revenue: EUR963.6 Mln vs. EUR961.5 Mln last year.



This surge in net income reflects a capital gain from the sale of shares in Group companies of EUR 1.588 billion, compared with EUR 0 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News