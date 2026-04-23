Vitrolife AB: Interim report Q1, 2026: Strong growth in Consumables and Technologies

First quarter

Sales of SEK 807 (842) million, an increase of 5% in local currencies and 4% decrease in SEK.

Sales per region, in local currencies, were -1% in EMEA, +11% in Americas and +7% in APAC.

Sales per product group, in local currencies were +9% in Consumables, +11% in Technologies and -1% in Genetics.

Gross margin increase to 59.9% (57.4).

Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 251 (257) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 31.1% (30.6).

Net income amounted to SEK 101 (100) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.74 (0.74).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 172 (69) million.

Gothenburg, April 23, 2026

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 23-04-2026 08:00 CET.

Contact:

Pär Ihrskog, CFO

e-mail: investors@vitrolife.com

phone: +46 (0) 31 721 80 00

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Vitrolife Group is a global provider of medical devices and genetic testing solutions. Our vision is to enable people to fulfil the dream of having a healthy baby. Our mission is to be the leading global partner in reproductive health, striving for better treatment outcomes for patients. With 1,126 employees worldwide and headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, our products and services are available in over 125 countries through our direct presence and a network of distributors. Vitrolife AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



Vitrolife AB (publ), Box 9080, SE-400 92 Gothenburg, Sweden. Corporate identity number 556354-3452. Tel: +46 31 721 80 00. E-mail: info@vitrolife.com. Website: www.vitrolifegroup.com.

