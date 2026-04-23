AddLife AB: AddLife acquires CoaChrom Diagnostica GmbH

AddLife has acquired CoaChrom Diagnostica GmbH, an Austrian niche company specialising in advanced coagulation diagnostics. The company will become part of AddLife's Business Area Labtech.

CoaChrom is an Austrian niche company focusing on advanced coagulation diagnostics for clinical laboratories and the pharmaceutical industry, with sales of approximately EUR 10 million and 10 employees. With more than three decades of experience, CoaChrom develops and supplies highly specialised assays and reagents for haemostasis diagnostics. The company has a strong reputation for scientific expertise, quality, and service, and maintains long-standing customer relationships with leading hospitals and major industrial clients.

The acquisition is aligned with previously communicated strategy and acquisition criteria, strengthens AddLife's position in advanced coagulation diagnostics, and complements the existing portfolio of products and solutions in this area. CoaChrom will continue to operate under its own brand and with a high degree of operational independence, in line with AddLife's decentralised business model.

"CoaChrom is a fantastic addition to the AddLife family of companies. We already have a strong position in coagulation products, and CoaChrom's specialisation in advanced coagulation and industrial relationships will significantly broaden and deepen our customer offer. CoaChrom is a respected niche player with a strong culture of quality, long-term partnerships, and scientific excellence. These values fit very well with AddLife's own culture and long-term philosophy, and we are looking forward to developing the business together," says Kai Rantanen, Vice President Business Unit Diagnostics, AddLife.

Bernhard Kolmer, MD, CoaChrom says: "We have built CoaChrom with a clear focus on highly specialised, customer-specific haemostasis diagnostics, strong scientific expertise, and long-term customer relationships. Joining AddLife is a natural next step to further develop the business. AddLife's decentralised structure and deep understanding of niche diagnostics companies were key factors in our decision. We will continue to operate independently while benefiting from the group's broader platform, resources, and international reach. This partnership allows us to accelerate ongoing developments, expand our portfolio, and strengthen our position both in clinical diagnostics and in the pharmaceutical industry."

The closing took place on April 22, 2026. The acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive impact on AddLife's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, April 22, 2026

AddLife AB (publ.)

For more information, contact;

Fredrik Dalborg, President and CEO, fredrik.dalborg@add.life, +46 70 516 09 01

Christina Rubenhag, CFO, christina.rubenhag@add.life +46 70 546 72 22

About CoaChrom Diagnostica GmbH

CoaChrom Diagnostica GmbH is an Austrian company specialising in advanced coagulation diagnostics for clinical laboratories and the pharmaceutical industry. With more than 30 years of experience and a broad portfolio of niche assays and reagents, CoaChrom serves customers across Europe and beyond with high-quality products, application support and regulatory expertise.

About AddLife

AddLife is an independent partner in the Life Science industry that offers high-quality products, services and advice to both the private and public sectors in Europe. AddLife has 2,300 employees in about 85 operating subsidiaries. The Group currently has net sales of more than SEK 10 billion. AddLife shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.