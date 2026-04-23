Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Interim Report for 1 January - 31 March 2026: Resilient performance in a changing environment

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj | Interim Report | 23 April 2026 at 8:00 AM EET

Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year (reference period). Figures are unaudited.



January-March 2026 in brief



• Revenue grew by 6.7 percent and was EUR 117.9 million (110.5)

• Gross profit was EUR 20.4 million (20.8) or 17.3 percent of the revenue (18.8%)

• Operating result (EBIT) was EUR 2.4 million (3.2) or 2.1 percent of revenue (2.9%)

• Comparable operating result (comparable EBIT) was EUR 2.5 million (3.2) or 2.1 percent of revenue (2.9%)

• Net result was EUR 1.6 million (2.0)

• Earnings per share were EUR 0.04 (0.04)

• Investments were EUR 0.7 million (0.3)

• Operating cash flow was EUR -17.2 million (-14.7)



KEY RATIOS 1-3/2026 1-3/2025 Change 1-12/2025 EUR million



Revenue 117.9 110.5 6.7 % 526.5 Gross profit 20.4 20.8 -0.4 MEUR 89.9 Gross margin, % 17.3% 18.8% -1.5 pp 17.1% EBITDA 4.2 4.9 -0.6 MEUR 24.2 EBITDA, % 3.6% 4.4% -0.8 pp 4.6% Operating result 2.4 3.2 -0.8 MEUR 17.4 Operating margin, % 2.1% 2.9% -0.8 pp 3.3% Comparable operating result 2.5 3.2 -0.7 MEUR 14.8 Comparable operating margin, % 2.1% 2.9% -0.8 pp 2.8% Net result 1.6 2.0 -0.4 MEUR 12.4 Investments 0.7 0.3 0.4 MEUR 3.2 Operating cash flow -17.2 -14.7 -2.5 MEUR 21.6



FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2026 (UNCHANGED)

Verkkokauppa.com expects its revenue and comparable operating result for 2026 to increase. In 2025, the company's revenue was EUR 526.5 million and comparable operating result was EUR 14.8 million.

Guidance includes uncertainties related to changes in purchasing power and consumer behavior. Verkkokauppa.com's business is seasonal and the company's revenue and operating profit depend largely on the sales in the fourth quarter.



CEO PANU PORKKA'S REVIEW



Resilient performance in a changing environment

Verkkokauppa.com delivered 7 percent year-on-year revenue growth in the first quarter, despite the operating environment changing suddenly during the period. As concerns over rising inflation, increasing interest rates, and heightened geopolitical tensions intensified, consumer confidence softened. This was reflected in more cautious purchasing behaviour and a general slowdown in demand during the quarter. At the same time, competition remained intense, and rising component costs required balanced pricing actions.



We responded proactively to the market shift, and our commercial execution remained robust. Assortment was adjusted to demand trends, targeted pricing actions were implemented, and product availability remained strong, supporting sales growth. The quarter's performance demonstrates our ability to respond quickly, compete effectively, and grow our leading market position even as conditions evolve unexpectedly.



Operational efficiency supported performance

Gross margin declined year-on-year to 17.3 percent (18.8%), reflecting a tough comparison against an exceptionally strong prior-year quarter and the divestment of the consumer financing business in September 2025. The quarter was also characterized by elevated promotional activity and intensified price competition amid softer consumer demand. Despite these headwinds, gross margin remained at a solid level relative to historical performance, highlighting strong execution in a challenging market. Additionally, the divestment had a positive impact on cost development, supporting strong operational efficiency. As a result, underlying performance remained resilient, with a comparable operating result of EUR 2.5 million, representing 2.1 percent (2.9%) of revenue.



Verkkokauppa.com's financial position remained strong during the quarter, and market changes were addressed through planned commercial and operational measures. Inventory levels in selected product categories were adjusted in anticipation of component price developments and changes in the pricing environment, which supported commercial performance. The balance sheet and liquidity remained robust, enabling continued investments in growth, operational capabilities, and long-term strategic priorities.



Strategy execution delivering clear results

Verkkokauppa.com is transforming the retail market by redefining how fast, reliable, and seamless online shopping can be. Our strategy raises the bar for delivery speed, product availability, and customer experience, accelerating the shift from offline to online. During the quarter, disciplined execution of this strategy delivered clear and tangible results.



Fast deliveries continued to grow significantly, increasing by 97 percent, and we surpassed 300,000 cumulative one-hour deliveries during the quarter. This development was underpinned by operational enhancements and rapidly increasing customer adoption, reinforcing our position as a leader in delivery speed and continuing to drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty.



International sales increased by 60 percent, driven by improved delivery capabilities, a broader assortment, and targeted marketing initiatives both in our own channels and through partner marketplaces. Growth was particularly strong in Sweden, where sales increased by over 200 percent for the second consecutive quarter, further validating the scalability of our value proposition outside Finland.



Looking ahead

Overall, while the operating environment shifted suddenly during the first quarter, we reacted quickly and effectively. With corrective measures now in place, we enter the second quarter with a solid foundation and continue to progress toward our long-term growth ambitions.



FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT



REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY

EUR million 1-3/2026 1-3/2025 Change 1-12/2025 Revenue 117.9 110.5 6.7 % 526.5 Operating result 2.4 3.2 -0.8 MEUR 17.4 Operating margin, % of revenue 2.1% 2.9% -0.8 pp 3.3% Items affecting comparability -0.1 0.0 -0.1 MEUR 2.5 Comparable operating result 2.5 3.2 -0.7 MEUR 14.8 Comparable operating margin, % of revenue 2.1% 2.9% -0.8 pp 2.8%



Revenue distribution



Revenue, EUR million 1-3/2026 1-3/2025 Change, % 1-12/2025 Customer segments* Consumers 78.3 74.4 5.2 % 369.8 B2B (incl. wholesale) 39.6 36.1 9.6 % 156.6 Sales channels Online 85.8 74.2 15.6 % 366.5 Offline 32.1 36.3 -11.7 % 160.0 Product categories Core categories** 101.5 91.4 11.0 % 436.1 Other product categories 16.4 19.1 -14.3 % 90.4

Own brands*** 6.5 7.4 -12.3 % 35.2 Website visits, million 19.1 17.9 6.7 % 83.2

Percentage of total revenue 1-3/2026 1-3/2025 Change, pp 1-12/2025 Customer segments* Consumers 66.4 % 67.3 % -0.9 70.2 % B2B (incl. wholesale) 33.6 % 32.7 % 0.9 29.8 % Sales channels Online 72.8 % 67.1 % 5.7 69.6 % Offline 27.2 % 32.9 % -5.7 30.4 % Product categories Core categories** 86.1 % 82.7 % 3.4 82.8 % Other product categories 13.9 % 17.3 % -3.4 17.2 %

Own brands*** 5.5 % 6.7 % -1.2 6.7 %



*The comparative customer segment figures have been revised to reflect a reclassification of certain customer groups from B2B to Consumers

**Core categories include five main categories: IT, Entertainment, Mobile devices, SDA, and MDA

***Own brands are included in Core and other product categories accordingly



JANUARY-MARCH 2026



Operating environment



Finland's economy returned to growth at the end of last year, and this development continued into the early part of 2026. However, growth remained modest, and uncertainty caused by the war in Iran as well as intensifying inflationary pressures weakened the economic outlook as the quarter progressed (Bank of Finland). Consumer confidence remained weak, and expectations regarding both personal finances and the national economy were still subdued (Statistics Finland). In the prevailing operating environment, Verkkokauppa.com outperformed the market and increased its market share significantly in January-February. Market data for March was not yet available at the time of publishing the report (GfK).

Revenue

Revenue increased by 6.7 percent to EUR 117.9 million (110.5). Growth was driven primarily by strong performance in the home appliances category. In addition, the IT category performed well, supported by the ongoing computer replacement cycle, although a decline in component sales partly limited its overall development. In addition, international sales grew significantly in the first quarter, with particularly strong development in Sweden.

Consumer sales increased by 5.2 percent to EUR 78.3 million (74.4), accounting for 66.4 percent of revenue (67.3%). However, continued weakness in consumer confidence constrained the recovery in demand, particularly in discretionary product categories. B2B sales maintained strong momentum, rising by 9.6 percent to EUR 39.6 million (36.1). The share of B2B sales increased to 33.6 percent of revenue (32.7%), reflecting resilient demand among business customers. Growth was supported by strong development in international sales as well as continued demand in the IT category.



Online sales grew by 15.6 percent to EUR 85.8 million (74.2), increasing the share of online sales to 72.8 percent of revenue (67.1%). Growth was supported by a clear increase in website traffic and the continued adoption of fast delivery options. Store sales declined by 11.7 percent to EUR 32.1 million (36.3), reflecting the continued shift toward online channels. The share of store sales decreased to 27.2 percent of revenue (32.9%).

Core categories' sales grew by 11.0 percent to EUR 101.5 million (91.4), accounting for 86.1 percent of revenue (82.7%). Growth was driven by broad-based development across product categories, particularly home appliances and IT. Sales in other product categories declined by 14.3 percent to EUR 16.4 million (19.1), representing 13.9 percent of revenue (17.3%).

Own brand sales declined by 12.3 percent to EUR 6.5 million (7.4). The share of own brand sales of revenue was 5.5 percent (6.7%). The decline was largely driven by last year's HD transition, which significantly boosted own brand television sales and created an exceptionally strong comparison period.

Result



Gross margin declined year-on-year to 17.3 percent (18.8%), reflecting a comparison against an exceptionally strong prior-year period and the divestment of the consumer financing business in September 2025. In addition, during the review period, a highly campaign-driven market environment and softening consumer demand intensified price competition.



Personnel expenses decreased by 2.4 percent and amounted to EUR 8.5 million (8.8). Other operating expenses increased by 4.5 percent and amounted to EUR 7.8 million (7.5). The increase was mainly driven by marketing investments but was partly offset by a lighter cost base following the divestment of the consumer financing business.



Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 0.1 million (0.0) and were related to legal fees associated with the administrative fine imposed by the Data Protection Ombudsman in 2024.



Verkkokauppa.com's operating result (EBIT) decreased by EUR 0.8 million to EUR 2.4 million (3.2). Comparable operating result (comparable EBIT) decreased by EUR 0.7 million to EUR 2.5 million (3.2).



Result for the period amounted to EUR 1.6 million (2.0). Earnings per share were EUR 0.04 (0.04).





FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS

In January-March 2026, operating cash flow totaled EUR -17.2 million (-14.7). The operating cash flow before the change in working capital was EUR 4.2 million (4.9). The company's net financial expenses were EUR -0.4 million (-0.6).

Investments in January-March 2026 were EUR 0.7 million (0.3) and were mainly related to system investments aimed at strengthening operational efficiency as well as to projects supporting international expansion. During the period, investments included capitalized wages and salaries at the amount of EUR 0.4 million (0.2).

At the end of March, Verkkokauppa.com had EUR 17.4 million in bank loans. In addition, the company had an unutilized EUR 25 million revolving credit facility, which is valid until June 2027. The principal of the bank loan is amortized every six months.

PERSONNEL



At the end of March 2026, the total number of employees was 578 (595). This includes both full and part-time employees.





CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY



Verkkokauppa.com operated in accordance with its Sustainability Program, with a focus on scaling circular economy services, ensuring responsible operations and supply chains, fostering employee wellbeing and success, and ensuring regulatory compliance in its operations.

Procurement compliance processes were further strengthened and embedded through improved documentation and an updated procurement training plan. Work ability management efforts focused on accident prevention.



In March, Verkkokauppa.com published its sustainability report for the 2025 financial year, which was prepared in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), complying with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), and published as part of the Board of Directors' report. The report provides a comprehensive overview of Verkkokauppa.com's governance practices for material sustainability topics and presents the Sustainability Program and progress toward the targets for 2025. In addition, the sustainability report includes full value-chain emissions reporting as well as extensive personnel-related key figures.



STRATEGY

Verkkokauppa.com's vision is to create a new normal for buying and owning products and to act as a market forerunner in online retail. Verkkokauppa.com strengthens its market position by accelerating the shift to online shopping, enabled by industry-leading delivery speed and a customer-centric operating model.



The strategy is built on four cornerstones: Fastest Fulfilment, Operational Excellence, Curated Assortment, and New Business Models. Together, these elements support profitable growth that outpaces the market, expansion into selected categories and geographies, and continuous development of the assortment and services.

Rapid and reliable deliveries accelerating the online transition

Verkkokauppa.com focuses on providing seamless and convenient online shopping experiences that support the transition from traditional retail to e-commerce. Key priorities include delivery speed, improving predictability, and ensuring operational reliability across the fulfilment network. Fast and flexible delivery capabilities form a core competitive advantage and support high customer satisfaction, efficient logistics, and scalable growth.

Strong focus on core categories with selective expansion

Verkkokauppa.com concentrates on its core categories - electronics and home appliances - ensuring a competitively priced and well-available assortment optimized for fast and efficient delivery. The assortment strategy emphasizes relevance, quality and commercial effectiveness. In addition, Verkkokauppa.com develops its own brands to strengthen differentiation and support margin development, while selectively expanding into complementary categories that fit the fulfilment model and customer demand.



Supporting growth through complementary revenue streams

Verkkokauppa.com actively develops new business models that complement the core retail business and support long-term growth and profitability. These include new markets, retail media, circular economy solutions, and services that enable new ways of buying and owning products. These initiatives broaden the revenue base, deepen customer relationships, and support a more sustainable and data-driven business model.

Efficiency and profitability enabled by platform, data, and technology

Operational excellence is driven by continuous development of Verkkokauppa.com's platform, processes, and data capabilities. Verkkokauppa.com leverages in-house software development, scalable technology architecture, and selected partnerships to improve efficiency and customer experience. Data and AI play an increasingly important role in supporting decision-making, automation and performance improvements across the organization, forming a strong foundation for future development throughout the strategy period.



Long-term financial targets for the strategy period 2024-2028:

Annual revenue growth (CAGR) of over 5 percent, faster than the market Annual operating profit margin of over 5 percent by the end of the strategy period Fixed costs to less than 10 percent of revenue by the end of the strategy period

Dividend policy:



· To pay out 60-80 percent of annual net profit in quarterly growing dividends





LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLANS

Verkkokauppa.com has two long-term incentive plans for the management, implemented as share-based performance plans. The plans are directed at the CEO and other members of the management, and their objectives are to support the execution of the company's strategy, enhance shareholder value creation, and retain key personnel.



The key terms and conditions of the 2023-2027 plan are described in the Notes to the Financial Statements and in the Remuneration Report, both of which are available on the company's investor website. Details of the new 2026-2030 plan are disclosed in the tables section of this interim report.



Both plans consist of 3-year performance periods commencing annually. As at the end of March 2026, the ongoing performance periods include 2024-2026 and 2025-2027 under the 2023-2027 plan, as well as the 2026-2028 performance period under the 2026-2030 plan, the launch of which was approved by the Board of Directors on 12 February 2026.



The performance measure for each performance period is Total Shareholder Return (TSR). Any rewards under the plans are paid partly in Verkkokauppa.com shares and partly in cash, in accordance with the terms of the plans and the applicable payment schedules. No new shares will be issued in connection with the payment of share-based rewards.

Performance period 2024-2026 2025-2027 2026-2028 Incentive based on Absolute Total Shareholder Return, TSR Absolute Total Shareholder Return, TSR Absolute and relative Total Shareholder Return, TSR Potential reward payment Will be paid in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares during spring 2027 Will be paid in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares during spring 2028 Will be paid in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares during spring 2029 Participants 3 people 5 people 10 people Max. number of shares 92,900* 225,400* 455?000*

*Includes the portion to be paid in cash to cover taxes. The final number of shares depends on the number of shares acquired by the participants and the achievement of the TSR targets set for the performance period.





ANNUAL REPORTING PACKAGE 2025



On 13 March 2026, Verkkokauppa.com published its Annual Reporting package for 2025. The reporting package includes the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors including the Sustainability Statement, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report and the Company Brochure. Verkkokauppa.com publishes the Financial Statements in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary Financial Statements have been labeled with XBRL tags. Notes to Financial Statements have been labeled with XBRL block tags. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Verkkokauppa.com's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000. The documents are available on Verkkokauppa.com's investor website.



FLAGGING NOTIFICATIONS



On 30 March 2026, the company received a notification from Mandatum Oyj pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which Mandatum's ownership of the company's shares and votes had decreased below the five (5) percent threshold. According to the notification, Mandatum indirectly held a total of 2,181,078 shares in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj on 30 March 2026, an amount that corresponds to 4.81 percent of all shares in the company.





OTHER KEY EVENTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD



On 21 January 2026, the company announced the appointment of Juha Valtonen as Chief Commercial Officer and a member of the Management Team. He will assume the role no later than October 2026.

On 23 January 2026, the company's Shareholders' Nomination Board proposed the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors.

On 12 February 2026, the company announced that the Board of Directors had decided on a new share-based incentive plan for management.

On 2 March 2026, Ville Sammalkorpi assumed the role of Chief Strategy and Technology Officer and member of the Management Team.

On 17 March 2026, the company announced that it had transferred a total of 24,408 treasury shares held by the company without consideration to the CEO and two other members of the management team from the performance period 2023-2025 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Performance Matching Share Plan 2023-2027.





KEY EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD



Annual General Meeting 2026



The Annual General Meeting was held as a remote meeting in Helsinki on 14 April 2026. The Annual General Meeting adopted the Financial Statements for the financial year 2025, decided on dividend distribution, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025, approved the Remuneration Report, and authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and issuance of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's own shares. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the proposals of the Shareholders' Nomination Board concerning the election and remuneration of the Board of Directors. In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy was elected as the company's auditor and sustainability reporting assurance provider.

Because of proposed legislative amendments, the current sustainability reporting obligations may no longer apply to the company for the financial period 2026. Therefore, the sustainability reporting assurance provider was elected subject to the company drawing up a sustainability report for the financial period 2026 and obtaining assurance thereof.

Mikko Nieminen (APA, ASA) acts as the principal auditor, and as the principally responsible sustainability reporting assurer if a sustainability report is drawn up and assured.



Composition of the Board of Directors 2026



The Annual General Meeting confirmed the number of Board members to be seven, and the following persons were re-elected: Robin Bade, Henrik Pankakoski, Kati Riikonen, Samuli Seppälä, Irmeli Rytkönen, Enel Sintonen and Arja Talma. At the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors held after the Annual General Meeting, Arja Talma was elected as the Chair of the Board and Kati Riikonen as the Vice Chair of the Board.

The compositions of the Board committees were decided to be as follows: members of the Remuneration Committee are Arja Talma (Chair), Robin Bade, Henrik Pankakoski and Kati Riikonen. Members of the Audit Committee are Enel Sintonen (Chair), Arja Talma (Vice Chair), Kati Riikonen and Irmeli Rytkönen.



On 14 April 2026, Verkkokauppa.com published a stock exchange release on the decisions of the Annual General Meeting and the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors. The release is available on the company's investor website.

Dividend



The Annual General Meeting held on 14 April 2026 resolved that a maximum dividend of EUR 0.194 per share be paid for the financial year 1 January-31 December 2025. The dividend will be paid in four instalments.

The first instalment of EUR 0.047 per share is paid to shareholders who on the record date of the dividend payment, 16 April 2026, were registered in the company's shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Oy. The dividend is paid on 23 April 2026.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve, at its discretion, on the distribution of the three remaining dividend instalments. The authorization will be valid until the opening of the next Annual General Meeting. Unless the Board of Directors resolves otherwise or applicable laws, regulations, or the rules of the Finnish book-entry system require otherwise, the authorization will be used to distribute dividend as follows:



Dividend Preliminary record dates Preliminary payment dates Maximum of EUR 0.048 20 July 2026 27 July 2026 Maximum of EUR 0.049 26 October 2026 2 November 2026 Maximum of EUR 0.050 16 February 2027 23 February 2027



The Board of Directors will make separate resolutions on the distribution of each instalment under the authorization. The company will publicly announce each such resolution and confirm the record and payment dates in connection with such resolutions. Each instalment based on the resolution of the Board of Directors will be paid to shareholders registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the record dates of payment. The authorization includes the right for the Board of Directors to decide on all other terms and conditions related to the dividend distribution.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's distributable funds as at 31 December 2025 amounted to EUR 40,970,139 of which profit for the financial year 2025 amounted to EUR 11,363,113.



Share-related authorizations



At the Annual General Meeting held on 14 April 2026, the shareholders authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 4,535,453 own shares in one or several installments and to decide on a share issue of a maximum of 4,535,453 shares by one or more decisions. The proposed maximum authorized number represents ten percent of the total number of shares in the company. Authorizations are valid until the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2027.





SHARE TRADING AND SHARES



Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's shares (VERK) in Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange in January-March 2026:

No. of shares traded Share of no. of total shares, % The total value of traded shares, EUR million Last, EUR High, EUR Low, EUR Weighted average, EUR 3,901,346 8.6% 14,293,853 3.44 4.10 3.13 3.66



Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's market capitalization and shareholders

31 March 2026 Market capitalization (excl. own shares), EUR million 155.1 Number of shareholders (of which nominee shareholders) 19,544 (9) Nominee registrations and direct foreign shareholders, % 9.29 Households, % 48.86 Financial and insurance corporations, % 19.57 Other Finnish investors, % 22.29



At the end of March 2026, the company's largest shareholders according to the shareholder register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd were Samuli Seppälä (27.6%), Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (9.6%), Evli Finnish Small Cap Fund (6.8 %), Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (4.8%), Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited (3.8%) and Nordea Nordic Small Cap Fund (3.1%).

On 31 March 2026, the share capital was EUR 100,000 and the total number of shares in the company was

45,354,532 including 274,928 treasury shares held by the company. The treasury shares have no voting rights, and no dividend is paid on them. The treasury shares accounted for 0.61 percent of all shares.

More information about Verkkokauppa.com's shares and shareholders and management holdings can be found on the company's investor website https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en.





SHORT-TERM RISKS AND BUSINESS UNCERTAINTIES



Verkkokauppa.com's risk management is proactive and part of daily operations. Risks include threats and opportunities that may impact the company's success, financial performance, reputation and sustainability objectives. Risk management follows the ISO 31000 framework and the company's Risk Management Policy under the oversight of the Board of Directors.



Strategic risks relate to changes in the operating environment, consumer behavior, technology and the competitive landscape. Delays in adapting to the ongoing shift to online buying and cross-border e-commerce, changing delivery expectations, new ways of buying and owning, or intensified competition and pricing pressure may weaken competitiveness and growth. Strategic risks are monitored through scenario planning, early identification of deviations, and proactive resource allocation.



Macroeconomic and market risks relate to global economic and geopolitical developments affecting supply chains, consumer purchasing power, and demand. In addition, availability of raw materials and components as well as changes in energy prices may affect procurement costs and pricing, either directly or indirectly through suppliers and logistics partners. Intense competition, cross-border e-commerce, and direct-to-consumer models increase pricing pressure, while seasonality concentrates results in the fourth quarter. Market conditions are continuously monitored and commercial actions adjusted.



Operational risks relate to the reliability of digital channels, IT systems, supply chains and talent availability.

System disruptions, cyber incidents, supplier delays, or logistics constraints may impact sales and service continuity. Risks are mitigated through resilient supply chain structures, backup systems, business continuity planning, technology development, and structured AI governance.

Compliance, cybersecurity, and regulatory risks relate to tightening EU regulation, data protection, product safety, and cyber threats. Failures in compliance, cybersecurity, or product quality may lead to operational disruption, reputational damage, or sanctions. These risks are managed through updated processes, certified information security systems, and continuous monitoring, including double materiality assessments.

Financial risks relate to profitability, liquidity, capital structure, working capital, inventory management, and access to financing. Covenant breaches or inefficient inventory and pricing decisions could pressure cash flow or funding. Risks are managed through disciplined financial processes and ongoing monitoring of liquidity, credit exposure, and financing conditions.



An assessment of the main risks and uncertainties in the business is presented in the 2025 Board of Directors' Report.

Helsinki, Finland, 23 April 2026

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Board of Directors





QUARTERLY RESULTS WEBCAST

A results webcast for analysts, investors and media will be held in Finnish on Thursday, 23 April 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST), in which Verkkokauppa.com's CEO Panu Porkka will present the developments from the reporting period. The webcast can be accessed at: https://verkkokauppa.videosync.fi/2026-q1-tulos.



A result webcast in English will be held on Thursday, 23 April 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (EEST).

The webcast can be accessed at: https://verkkokauppa.videosync.fi/2026-q1-results.

Questions can be submitted in advance or during the presentations via email at investors@verkkokauppa.com.



Presentation materials for both events are available at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en.

Recordings of both events will be available afterwards at verklive.com.





COMPANY RELEASES AND EVENTS



Verkkokauppa.com will arrange events and publish its financial reports as follows:



Capital Markets Day 2026 on Thursday 28 May 2026

Half-year financial report for January - June 2026 on Thursday 16 July 2026

Interim report for January - September 2026 on Thursday 22 October 2026

Financial statements bulletin for the year 2026 on Friday 12 February 2027



More information:

Panu Porkka, CEO, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com



Jesper Blomster, CFO, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

jesper.blomster@verkkokauppa.com



Elisa Forsman, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

elisa.forsman@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 44 206 6094



Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to approximately 2 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers' expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. Verkkokauppa.com's revenue in 2025 was EUR 526.5 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.