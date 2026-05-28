Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Verkkokauppa.com updates its long-term financial targets and reinforces its commitment to profitable growth

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj | Stock Exchange Release | 28 May 2026 at 9:00 AM EET

Verkkokauppa.com's Board of Directors has approved the company's updated long-term financial targets, which will take effect immediately. The update follows a mid-term review of the company's strategy for the 2024-2028 period.

Verkkokauppa.com's updated long-term financial targets are as follows:

For the remaining strategy period (2026-2028), revenue growth (CAGR) of more than 5%, outgrowing the market (previously: annual revenue growth (CAGR) of more than 5% for the full strategy period 2024-2028, outgrowing the market)

EBIT margin above 5% by the end of 2028 (unchanged)

The previous target of fixed costs below 10% of revenue has been removed to allow greater flexibility in executing the company's growth strategy. Profitability will be driven by revenue growth, gross margin development, and improved operational efficiency.

Verkkokauppa.com's dividend policy remains unchanged. The company's target is to pay out 60-80 percent of annual net profit in quarterly growing dividends.

Verkkokauppa.com will host a Capital Markets Day on 28 May 2026 at 1.00 p.m. EEST, where the company will present the next steps of its strategy and provide more detailed insight into the updated financial targets. The webcast can be followed at https://verkkokauppa.events.inderes.com/cmd-2026. Presentation materials will be published on the company's investor website at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/.

For further information, please contact:

Elisa Forsman

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

elisa.forsman@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 44 206 6094

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to approximately 2 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers' expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company's revenue in 2025 was EUR 526.5 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.