Diös Fastigheter AB: Diös divests properties for SEK 290 million

Diös has entered into an agreement with Hagabacken to sell seven properties in Östersund and Umeå. The properties comprise approximately 19,500 square metres of lettable area, and closing is expected to take place on 1 June 2026.

The properties are located outside the cities' central areas and mainly comprise premises for industrial offices, light industrial use and education, as well as office space, with an average occupancy rate of approximately 92 per cent. The annual rental value amounts to approximately SEK 32 million, and the average remaining lease term is approximately four years. The sale is structured as a company transaction and is expected to be recognised in the second quarter of 2026. The divestment is made at book value.

"The transaction is in line with Diös' portfolio strategy to grow in central locations with development potential, while freeing up capital through divestments in non-prioritised locations," says Annie Franzon, Head of Transactions at Diös.

"We are very pleased to have completed a solid transaction with Diös. The properties complement our existing portfolio well, and we look forward to owning, managing and further developing them together with the tenants over the long term," says Oscar Lekander, CEO of Hagabacken.

The transaction is subject to approval by the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP). The properties included are Guckuskon 1, Traktorn 6 and Stallet 12 in Östersund, and Kedjan 4, Kolven 4, Formen 2 and Björnjägaren 1 in Umeå.

For further information, please contact:

Annie Franzon, Head of Transactions, Diös

Phone: +46 10-470 95 08

Email: annie.franzon@dios.se

Oscar Lekander, CEO, Hagabacken

Phone: +46 072-560 78 14

About Us

Diös Fastigheter owns and develops commercial and residential properties in cities with growth potential. With a property value of SEK 32.5 billion, a portfolio of 315 properties and a lettable area of 1,582 thousand sq.m, our vision is to create Sweden's most inspiring cities. The market extends from Borlänge to Luleå, and the company's head office is in Östersund. Since it started in 2005, the company has had continuous growth in the value of its property portfolio and its shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Find out more about Diös at www.dios.se





Diös Fastigheter AB (publ), Box 188, 831 22 Östersund | Tel: +46 770-33 22 00, info@dios.se, www.dios.se | Org.nr: 556501-1771



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