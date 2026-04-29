Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LC2V | ISIN: SE0001634262 | Ticker-Symbol: D1F
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 08:19
5,820 Euro
-0,85 % -0,050
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIOS FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIOS FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7405,89011:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 07:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Diös Fastigheter AB: Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-March 2026

Net letting for the quarter amounted to SEK 15 million and the occupancy rate remained at 90 per cent. Income from property management were stable year-on-year and amounted to SEK 220 million, despite a smaller property portfolio. In an uncertain macroeconomic environment, this confirms the strength of Diös' market and business model.

First quarter in brief

  • Revenue increased by 0.3 per cent to SEK 663m (661)
  • Net letting was SEK 15m (1)
  • Operating surplus decreased by 0.5 per cent to SEK 425m (427)
  • Property management income decreased by 0.4 procent to SEK 220m (221)
  • Unrealised changes in value of properties were SEK 13m (6) and the equivalent in derivatives were SEK 61m (-1)
  • Profit for the period was SEK 248m (162)
  • Earnings per share were SEK 1.77 (1.14)

"Overall, we have entered 2026 with the confident that we are well-positioned and that we are doing good business every day in a growing market. Our focus remains on what creates long-term value - close and active customer relationships, efficient property management and profitable investments," says David Carlsson, CEO, Diös.

Presentation of the report
Today at 09:00 a.m. (CEST), CEO David Carlsson and CFO Rolf Larsson will present the report via a web conference call. The presentation will be held in English. More information about the conference call is available at: investors.dios.se.

For further information, please contact:
David Carlsson, CEO
Phone: +46(0)10-470 95 01
E-mail: david.carlsson@dios.se

Rolf Larsson, CFO
Phone: +46(0)10-470 95 03
E-mail: rolf.larsson@dios.se

This information is information that Diös is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 07:00 CEST.

About Us
Diös Fastigheter owns and develops commercial and residential properties in cities with growth potential. With a property value of SEK 32.7 billion, a portfolio of 315 properties and a lettable area of 1,558 thousand sq.m, our vision is to create Sweden's most inspiring cities. The market extends from Borlänge to Luleå, and the company's head office is in Östersund. Since it started in 2005, the company has had continuous growth in the value of its property portfolio and its shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Find out more about Diös at www.dios.se


Diös Fastigheter AB (publ), Box 188, 831 22 Östersund | Tel: +46 770-33 22 00, info@dios.se, www.dios.se | Org.nr: 556501-1771

Image Attachments
Diös Interim Report 2026 Q1 thumbnail
David Carlsson, CEO, Diös

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.