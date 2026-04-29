Diös Fastigheter AB: Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-March 2026

Net letting for the quarter amounted to SEK 15 million and the occupancy rate remained at 90 per cent. Income from property management were stable year-on-year and amounted to SEK 220 million, despite a smaller property portfolio. In an uncertain macroeconomic environment, this confirms the strength of Diös' market and business model.

First quarter in brief

Revenue increased by 0.3 per cent to SEK 663m (661)

Net letting was SEK 15m (1)

Operating surplus decreased by 0.5 per cent to SEK 425m (427)

Property management income decreased by 0.4 procent to SEK 220m (221)

Unrealised changes in value of properties were SEK 13m (6) and the equivalent in derivatives were SEK 61m (-1)

Profit for the period was SEK 248m (162)

Earnings per share were SEK 1.77 (1.14)

"Overall, we have entered 2026 with the confident that we are well-positioned and that we are doing good business every day in a growing market. Our focus remains on what creates long-term value - close and active customer relationships, efficient property management and profitable investments," says David Carlsson, CEO, Diös.

Presentation of the report

Today at 09:00 a.m. (CEST), CEO David Carlsson and CFO Rolf Larsson will present the report via a web conference call. The presentation will be held in English. More information about the conference call is available at: investors.dios.se.

For further information, please contact:

David Carlsson, CEO

Phone: +46(0)10-470 95 01

E-mail: david.carlsson@dios.se

Rolf Larsson, CFO

Phone: +46(0)10-470 95 03

E-mail: rolf.larsson@dios.se

This information is information that Diös is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 07:00 CEST.

About Us

Diös Fastigheter owns and develops commercial and residential properties in cities with growth potential. With a property value of SEK 32.7 billion, a portfolio of 315 properties and a lettable area of 1,558 thousand sq.m, our vision is to create Sweden's most inspiring cities. The market extends from Borlänge to Luleå, and the company's head office is in Östersund. Since it started in 2005, the company has had continuous growth in the value of its property portfolio and its shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Find out more about Diös at www.dios.se





Diös Fastigheter AB (publ), Box 188, 831 22 Östersund | Tel: +46 770-33 22 00, info@dios.se, www.dios.se | Org.nr: 556501-1771



Image Attachments

Diös Interim Report 2026 Q1 thumbnail

David Carlsson, CEO, Diös