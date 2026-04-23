Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company"), a developer of secure and resilient energy systems for critical infrastructure, is pleased to announce that, in collaboration with Ontario Tech University, it has been selected for the Mitacs - Horizon Europe International Mobility Award (IMA).

The award supports Aegis' engagement in activities aligned with Horizon Europe Cluster 5, which focuses on clean energy, sustainable transport, and climate-related innovation.

Through this initiative, Aegis and its academic partner will engage with leading European universities, research institutions, and industry participants to support the development of international R&D consortia and the preparation of collaborative proposals under upcoming Horizon Europe work programs.

The Company's focus areas within these collaborations include:

Hybrid energy systems integrating advanced storage, power electronics, and emerging nuclear technologies (SMR/MMR)

Marine and port decarbonization solutions

Advanced Energy Management Systems (EMS) and real-time control architectures

Secure and resilient energy systems for critical infrastructure and defense applications

"This recognition reflects the strength of our collaboration with Ontario Tech University and the growing relevance of Aegis' technology in global energy transition initiatives," said Ramtin Rasoulinezhad, CEO of Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. "We see this as an important step in expanding our international partnerships and positioning the Company for participation in large-scale, multi-partner R&D programs across Canada and Europe."

The Mitacs - Horizon Europe IMA program is designed to support Canadian researchers and industry partners in establishing connections with European collaborators, enabling early-stage consortium development and strengthening Canada's participation in Horizon Europe Pillar II initiatives.

The award provides support for international collaboration activities, with the objective of advancing high-impact research partnerships and increasing the success of Canadian participants in future Horizon Europe funding calls.

About Horizon Europe

Horizon Europe is the European Union's flagship research and innovation program, supporting collaborative R&D across academia, industry, and government. With a multi-year funding framework and participation from international partners, the program focuses on addressing global challenges including clean energy transition, climate change, sustainable transport, and digital transformation. Canada is an associated country to Horizon Europe, enabling Canadian organizations to participate in and receive funding through collaborative projects with European partners.

About Mitacs

Mitacs is a national, not-for-profit organization that fosters growth and innovation in Canada by supporting collaboration between academia and industry. In partnership with government and research institutions, Mitacs delivers programs that advance research, develop talent, and accelerate innovation.

About Ontario Tech University

Ontario Tech University is a leading public research institution with strengths in nuclear engineering, energy systems, cyber security, and applied technology - home to Canada's only fully accredited undergraduate nuclear engineering program and the Centre for Small Modular Reactors. For more information, visit https://ontariotechu.ca/.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. is a Canadian-based energy technology company focused on the development of secure and resilient energy systems for critical infrastructure. The Company's integrated platform combines advanced energy storage, hybrid generation systems, intelligent control architectures, and cybersecurity to deliver high-reliability solutions for applications across defense, marine, remote, and industrial sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293890

Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.