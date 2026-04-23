Consolidated turnover of €2,483.6 million (€2,300.5 million in 2024);

Group net profits of €250.9 million (€211.1 million in 2024).

Approval of the proposal to distribute a dividend of €1.35 per share.

Approval of the plan for the purchase and/or disposal of treasury shares.

The General Shareholders' meeting of Reply S.p.A. [EXM, STAR: REY] held today approved the Financial Statements for the financial year 2025, confirming the distribution of a gross dividend of €1.35 per share.

The dividend will be paid on 20 May 2026, with dividend date set on 18 May 2026 (record date on 19 May 2026).

Approval of the 2025 financial statements

The Reply Group closed the 2025 financial year with a consolidated turnover of €2,483.6 million, recording a 8.0% increase compared to €2,300.5 million in 2024.

Consolidated EBITDA was €467.6 million, up 13.9% compared to €410.6 million recorded for the year 2024.

EBIT, from January to December, was €397.1 million, up 18.5% compared to €330.4 million recorded for the year 2024.

The Group net profit was at €250.9 million. In 2024, the corresponding figure was €211.1 million.

The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the following resolutions, in accordance with the proposals formulated by the Board of Directors:

Authorization to purchase treasury shares and continuation of the share buyback program

The Shareholders' Meeting has authorised the purchase of treasury shares, subject to the simultaneous revocation of the previous authorisation granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of 23 April 2025, ensuring continuity with the previous resolution and with the share buyback programme launched on 13 April.

The authorisation, valid for 18 months from today, relates to a maximum of 3,607,950 ordinary shares (equal to 9.64398% of the current share capital) with a nominal value of €0.13 each, for a maximum nominal value of €469,033.50, for a maximum financial commitment of €550,000,000. As at the date of this press release, the Company holds 197,692 treasury shares (equivalent to 0.52843% of the share capital).

The primary objective of the programme, in continuity with the previous authorisation, is the purchase of shares to serve share-based incentive schemes, transactions aimed at acquiring shareholdings, extraordinary financing transactions and/or the conclusion of agreements with strategic partners.

The purchase price may not be lower than the nominal value (currently €0.13) nor higher than the official trading price recorded on the EXM Market on the day prior to the purchase, increased by 20%.

Approval of the Remuneration Report

The Shareholders' Meeting also approved Sections I and Sections II of the Remuneration Report drawn up in accordance with Article 123-ter (paragraphs 3-bis and 6) of Legislative Decree 58/1998.

The manager in charge of drafting the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, declares in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting records.

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260423883100/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Investor Relation Contacts

Reply

Michael Lueckenkoetter

m.lueckenkoetter@reply.com

Tel. +4952415009611

Paolo Capitelli

p.capitelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594