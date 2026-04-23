Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold konsolidiert bei $4.700 - doch dieser Entwickler trifft 9,9 g/t Gold über 7,0 Meter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40F75 | ISIN: FR001400Q9V2 | Ticker-Symbol: H8Y
Stuttgart
23.04.26 | 12:03
63,95 Euro
-1,08 % -0,70
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
EXOSENS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXOSENS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,0064,0512:19
63,9564,1012:19
PR Newswire
23.04.2026 12:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Z3 Technology Enables Rapid Project Development with the EXOSENS MicroCube XP Thermal Cores

LINCOLN, Neb., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Z3 Technology, LLC, a leader in embedded camera encoding systems, today announces the release of our CIB-EX22 Camera Interface Board, which enables direct control and power to the EXOSENS MicroCube 640 XP shutterless thermal camera from Z3 OEM Video Encoder solutions through an LVDS digital video output connector, via 30-pin KEL cable. Jumpstart your camera system development with Z3's cutting-edge hardware encoding technology for real-time video streaming.

Designed for efficiency and performance, our video encoders combine top-tier video compression and ultra-low bandwidth usage into a solution consuming <5W of power. Full camera and encoder control is available through serial or remote APIs, while multiple UART and GPIO interfaces enable seamless integration with external devices such as pan/tilt mounts, heater and wiper triggers, GPS, and range finders. User custom development is supported through our comprehensive SDK and OEM Starter Kits, allowing for rapid adaptation of evolving mission requirements. Hardware Specification documents, 3D model files, and interface schematics are available upon request to accelerate development progress. Z3 Technology solutions support simultaneous video streaming and recording across a wide range of camera models, delivering flexible, reliable video performance at the tactical edge.

"Z3 Technology is excited to announce our support of EXOSENS MicroCube XP series of shutterless thermal camera cores. Our new CIB-EX22 will enable seamless integration and control via our series of Z3 OEM Video Encoders for numerous markets including unmanned vehicles, security, surveillance, and remote sensing," said Aaron Caldwell CEO of Z3 Technology, LLC.

Our miniature Q603 product line is the perfect platform to compliment efforts that the EXOSENS team has shown, considering the minimal footprint design of the MicroCube 640 XP. Development teams contemplating the addition of a 2nd thermal sensor or a visible zoom block camera should look no further than our FV2K and FV4K models, which have an additional video input for dual camera streaming up to 4Kp30. Proven product applications include camera systems in industries like Security & Surveillance, Unmanned Systems, and Military Video Solutions.

"In a win-win approach, this first bundle CIB-EX22 / MicroCube 640 XP values the true SWaP approach of EXOSENS LWIR thermal cores, required for highly integrated electro-optic systems," said Mr. Guillaume Bunoz, Executive General Manager of EXOSENS Advanced Imaging Business Unit. "Microcube XP features many USPs (e.g. 1pt-NUC shutterless, tunable functions, OSD, low latency) that make it successful, especially in UAS market segment. This bundle with Z3 enables users to easily implement the DV CMOS 16 bits variant, beside the existing popular MIPI and UVC product versions of the MicroCube 640 XP."

Explore What's Possible with Z3 Technology
All Z3 video solutions are Made in the USA and fully compliant with NDAA, TAA, REACH, and RoHS requirements. Product design and manufacturing are performed by Z3 Technology, LLC, an ISO 9001-certified manufacturer.

Z3's flexible embedded video encoder solutions can help power your next innovation. Learn more about our hardware encoding solutions and contact us to discuss your integration needs.

For more information on Z3 Technology's SD to 4K Embedded Encoders and Camera Solutions, contact us today. Email sales@z3technology.com or visit our website at https://z3technology.com/products/oem/ to explore available options.

All product and company names mentioned within are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930888/5933135/Z3_Technology_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/z3-technology-enables-rapid-project-development-with-the-exosens-microcube-xp-thermal-cores-302751024.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.