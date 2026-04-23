

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.651 billion, or $4.43 per share. This compares with $1.507 billion, or $3.98 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.027 billion or $5.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $11.005 billion from $10.364 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.651 Bln. vs. $1.507 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.43 vs. $3.98 last year. -Revenue: $11.005 Bln vs. $10.364 Bln last year.



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