

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $858 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $607 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.



Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $982 million or $0.43 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.1% to $6.88 billion from $5.98 billion last year.



PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $858 Mln. vs. $607 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $6.88 Bln vs. $5.98 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.64 To $ 1.66



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