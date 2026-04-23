

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.48 billion, or $6.44 per share. This compares with $1.71 billion, or $7.28 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $18.02 billion from $17.96 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.48 Bln. vs. $1.71 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.44 vs. $7.28 last year. -Revenue: $18.02 Bln vs. $17.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 29.35 To $ 30.25 Full year revenue guidance: $ 77.50 B To $ 80.00 B



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