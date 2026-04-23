

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, defense technology company Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) reaffirmed its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project earnings of in a range of $29.35 to $30.25 per share on net sales between about $77.50 billion and $80.00 billion.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, LMT is trading on the NYSE at $529.99, down $25.71 or 4.63 percent.



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