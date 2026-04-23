Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Reports 2026 First-Quarter Earnings

Huntington Delivers Strong Start to 2026, Driven by Strong Organic Growth, and Excellent Credit Performance

2026 First-Quarter Highlights:

Earnings per common share (EPS) for the quarter was $0.25, lower by $0.05 from the prior quarter, and $0.09 lower than the year-ago quarter. Excluding the after-tax impact of Notable Items as detailed in Table 2, adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.37, unchanged from the prior quarter and higher by $0.03 from the year-ago quarter.

Successfully completed the systems conversion of Veritex Holdings, Inc. ("Veritex") in Mid-January.

Closed the partnership with Cadence Bank ("Cadence") on February 1, 2026; integration expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.

Net interest income increased $299 million, or 19%, from the prior quarter, and $465 million, or 33%, from the year-ago quarter.

Noninterest income increased $100 million, or 17%, from the prior quarter, to $682 million. From the year-ago quarter, noninterest income increased $188 million, or 38%.

Average total loans and leases increased $27.6 billion, or 19%, from the prior quarter to $174.2 billion and increased $43.4 billion, or 33%, from the year-ago quarter, inclusive of the impact of the Cadence and Veritex acquisitions. Average commercial loans grew $20.9 billion, or 24%, from the prior quarter and $34.0 billion, or 46%, from the year-ago quarter. Average consumer loans grew $6.7 billion, or 11%, from the prior quarter and $9.3 billion, or 16%, from the year-ago quarter.

Average total deposits increased $31.5 billion, or 18%, from the prior quarter and $43.0 billion, or 27%, from the year-ago quarter, inclusive of the impact of the Cadence and Veritex acquisitions.

Net charge-offs of 0.26% of average total loans and leases for the quarter, 2 basis points higher than the prior quarter and unchanged from the year ago quarter.

Nonperforming asset ratio of 0.72% at quarter end, 9 basis points higher than the prior quarter.

Allowance for credit losses (ACL) of $3.4 billion, or 1.78% of total loans and leases, at quarter end, an increase of $625 million from the prior quarter, with the increase primarily driven by the Cadence acquisition.

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) risk-based capital ratio was 10.2%, at March 31, 2026, compared to 10.4% at the prior quarter end. Adjusted Common Equity Tier 1, including the impact of AOCI, excluding cash flow hedges, was 9.2%, unchanged from the prior quarter end.

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of 7.0%, down slightly from the prior quarter end and up from 6.3% a year ago.

Tangible book value per share of $9.55, down $0.34, or 3%, from the prior quarter and up $0.75, or 9%, from a year ago.

Repurchased $150 million of common shares in the first quarter and an additional $100 million quarter-to-date in the second quarter, representing approximately 13 million shares repurchased year-to-date.

On April 22, 2026, the Board of Directors approved a $3 billion share repurchase authorization, replacing the prior authorization.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) reported net income for the 2026 first quarter of $523 million, or $0.25 per common share, an increase of $4 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter, and a decrease of $4 million, or 1%, from the year-ago quarter, inclusive of $271 million of pre-tax Notable Items in the 2026 first quarter, primarily due to acquisition-related expenses.

Return on average assets was 0.81%, return on average common equity was 7.2%, and return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) was 11.6% for the quarter.

CEO Commentary:

"Coming off a transformational year in 2025, Huntington delivered a strong start to 2026 through disciplined execution and continued organic growth," said Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and CEO. "Our core is performing very well, our credit remains strong, and we are driving toward our committed expense and revenue synergies from our Veritex and Cadence partnerships."

"With Veritex now fully integrated, we are on schedule for a Cadence conversion in June. The strong engagement we have had from the Cadence teams will help deliver a successful conversion experience for customers. Both partnerships are already delivering growth opportunities across Texas and the South, and we expect further growth for years to come."

"As we continue to navigate a period of relative economic uncertainty, our strong balance sheet and industry leading liquidity and reserves position us to be a source of strength for our customers and outperformance for our shareholders."

"Our differentiated super regional model, which combines national capabilities with local delivery, helps us deliver durable earnings generation, tangible book value expansion, and attractive financial returns over the long-term."

Conference Call / Webcast Information

Huntington's senior management will host an earnings conference call on April 23, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The call may be accessed via a live Internet webcast at the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website, www.huntington.com, or through a dial-in telephone number at (877) 407-8029; Conference ID #13759583. Slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website about an hour prior to the call. A replay of the webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through May 1, 2026 at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415; conference ID #13759583.

Please see the 2026 First Quarter Quarterly Financial Supplement for additional detailed financial performance metrics. This document can be found on the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website, http://www.huntington.com.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $285 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates over 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements which are not historical facts and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, estimates, and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Huntington. Statements that do not describe historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as expect, anticipate, continue, believe, intend, estimate, plan, trend, objective, target, goal, or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, may, might, should, would, could, or similar variations. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements or historical performance: changes in general economic, political, regulatory, or industry conditions; deterioration in business and economic conditions, including persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical conditions, including U.S. direct involvement in war and other conflicts, as well as volatility in financial markets; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; the impact of pandemics and other catastrophic events or disasters on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and other volatility, including potential increased regulatory requirements and costs, such as Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessments, long-term debt requirements and heightened capital requirements; potential impacts to macroeconomic conditions, which could affect the ability of depository institutions, including us, to attract and retain depositors and to borrow or raise capital; unexpected outflows of deposits which may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; changing interest rates which could negatively impact the value of our portfolio of investment securities; the loss of value of our investment portfolio which could negatively impact market perceptions of us and could lead to deposit withdrawals; market perceptions of us and banks generally, including from the effects of social media; cybersecurity risks; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("Federal Reserve"); volatility and disruptions in global capital, foreign exchange, and credit markets; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services including those implementing our "Fair Play" banking philosophy; introduction of new competitive products, such as stablecoins, and new competitors, such as financial technology companies and other "nontraditional" bank competitors; changes in policies and standards for regulatory review of bank mergers; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as those involving the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve, the FDIC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and state-level regulators; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of recent or proposed acquisitions are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the companies do business; and other factors that may affect the future results of Huntington.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Huntington does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or other factors affecting forward-looking statements that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. If Huntington updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that Huntington will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements. See also the other reports filed with the SEC, including discussions under the "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" of Huntington's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC and available on its website at www.sec.gov.

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