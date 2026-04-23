

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $346.99 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $522.79 million, or $2.57 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 12.6% to $3.40 billion from $3.89 billion last year.



PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $346.99 Mln. vs. $522.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.79 vs. $2.57 last year. -Revenue: $3.40 Bln vs. $3.89 Bln last year.



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