

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Utility PG&E Corp. (PCG), while reporting higher profit and revenues in its first quarter, on Thursday reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook.



In pre-market activity, the shares were gaining around 2.2 percent, trading at $17.26.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect adjusted core earnings per share of $1.64 to $1.66.



The firm is on track to meet 2 percent to 4 percent non-fuel operating and maintenance or O&M cost reduction target.



In the first quarter, the company's net income available for common shareholders totaled $858 million or $0.39 per share, compared to $607 million or $0.28 per share last year.



Adjusted core earnings were $982 million or $0.43 per share for the period, compared to $728 million or $0.33 per share a year ago.



The company's total operating revenue for the period rose 15.1 percent to $6.88 billion from $5.98 billion last year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News