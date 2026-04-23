

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pool Corp. (POOL) announced earnings for first quarter of $53.22 million



The company's bottom line came in at $53.22 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $53.54 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Pool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $1.13 billion from $1.07 billion last year.



Pool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $53.22 Mln. vs. $53.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.45 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.13 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.87 To $ 11.17



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