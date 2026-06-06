

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that it will make several changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 22, 2026, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The companies being removed from S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the mid-cap and small-cap market space, respectively.



In the S&P 500, Marvell Technology (MRVL) and Flex (FLEX) will be added, while Pool Corp (POOL) and The Campbell's Company (CPB) will be removed.



For the S&P MidCap 400, additions include Roku (ROKU), Coeur Mining (CDE), Semtech (SMTC), Sanmina (SANM), and Viavi Solutions (VIAV). Deletions from this index are Flex (FLEX), BellRing Brands (BRBR), Coty (COTY), Concentrix (CNXC), and Blackbaud (BLKB).



In the S&P SmallCap 600, Pool (POOL), The Campbell's Company (CPB), Coty (COTY), Concentrix (CNXC), Blackbaud (BLKB), Credit Acceptance (CACC), Lazard (LAZ), Eastern Bankshares (EBC), Wesbanco (WSBC), Warby Parker (WRBY), Nicolet Bankshares (NIC).



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