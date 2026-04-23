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WKN: A1JGQU | ISIN: SE0003849223 | Ticker-Symbol: 3FB
Tradegate
21.04.26 | 18:43
4,455 Euro
+3,12 % +0,135
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BULTEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BULTEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5154,67014:52
4,6354,64514:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 13:30 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bulten AB: Efficiency leads to results

First quarter

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 1,254 (1,431) million, a decrease of -12,4% on the same period
    the previous year.
  • Operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 77 (44) million, equating to an operating margin of 6.1% (3.1). Restructuring costs of approximately SEK -1 (-) million have had a negative impact on operating earnings.
  • Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 78 (89) million, equating to an operating margin of 6.2% (6.2).
  • Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 37 (14) million. Adjusted earnings after tax amounted to SEK 38 (50) million.
  • Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 22 (71) million.
  • Earnings per share were SEK 1.41 (0.39). Adjusted earnings per share were SEK 1.45 (2.09).

"The first quarter of 2026 was characterized by improved profitability and stronger margins, despite lower sales. Operating profit improved compared with the previous year, resulting in a higher operating margin. Overall, we start the year with stable earnings and a more robust financial position than in the corresponding period of the previous.", says Axel Berntsson, President and CEO.

A live presentation for analysts, media and investors will be held today, at 15:30 PM CEST, during which President and CEO Axel Berntsson and CFO Anna Åkerblad will comment on the results. The presentation will be held in English and will include a Q&A session.

Information for participants:
If you wish to participate in the webcast and submit written questions, please use the following link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/bulten/q1-2026/

If you wish to participate in the conference call and submit oral questions, please dial: +46 8 5052 0017 and use the PIN code 995 9187 6242#.

The report will also be available on Bulten's website: Report and presentations - Bulten

For further information, please contact:
Axel Berntsson, President and CEO Bulten Group
Phone: +46 (0) 704 739 106
E-mail: axel.berntsson@bulten.com

About Bulten
Bulten Group is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of fasteners to the automotive industry, as well as other industries such as consumer electronics. The offering extends from a wide range of standard products to specially adapted fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider concept (FSP), customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was founded in 1873, has approximately 1,700 employees around the world and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Exim & Mfr Enterprise is a part of Bulten Group since 2023. Net sales in 2025 totaled SEK 5,045 million. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Bulten is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-23 13:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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