Bulten AB: Bulten obtains a favourable judgment from the Administrative Court in customs dispute

The Administrative Court in Stockholm has today delivered its judgment in the case between Bulten and the Swedish Customs (Sw. Tullverket) concerning anti-dumping duties on imports of materials from China, following Bulten's appeal against the Swedish Customs' decision on customs duties in respect of SEK 35 million of the SEK 45 million as communicated by way of a press release on April 10, 2025. The court has upheld Bulten's appeal and thereby annuls the Swedish Customs' previous decision on customs duties for the years 2022-2024.

The judgment means, if it becomes legally binding, that Bulten will receive a refund of previously paid and expensed customs duties as well as interest, totalling approximately SEK 35 million.

"This is a pleasing and welcome announcement from the Administrative Court. The judgment confirms our view that we have classified our products correctly in accordance with the applicable regulations", says Axel Berntsson, President and CEO.

The Swedish Customs may apply for leave to appeal to the Administrative Court of Appeal until June 18, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Axel Berntsson, President and CEO Bulten Group

Phone: +46 (0) 704 739 106

E-mail: axel.berntsson@bulten.com

About Bulten

Bulten Group is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of fasteners to the automotive industry, as well as other industries such as consumer electronics. The offering extends from a wide range of standard products to specially adapted fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider concept (FSP), customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was founded in 1873, has approximately 1,700 employees around the world and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Exim & Mfr Enterprise is a part of Bulten Group since 2023. Net sales in 2025 totaled SEK 5,045 million. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Bulten is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-28 10:55 CEST.