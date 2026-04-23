Bulten AB: Press release from the Annual General Meeting of Bulten AB, April 23, 2026

Bulten AB held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday April 23, 2026. Here follows a summary of the resolutions adopted at the AGM. All resolutions were adopted with the requisite majority and in accordance with the proposals presented prior to the AGM.

ADOPTION OF THE INCOME STATEMENT AND THE BALANCE SHEET, AND OF THE CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AND THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET, AS WELL AS DISCHARGE FROM LIABILITY

The AGM adopted the income statement and the balance sheet, and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for 2025. The AGM granted each of the members of the Board of Directors and the persons who held the position of President during the year discharge from liability for the 2025 financial year.

RESOLUTION REGARDING ALLOCATION OF THE COMPANY'S EARNINGS

The AGM resolved that no dividend be paid for the 2025 fiscal year and that the company's available funds, amounting to a total of SEK 649,010,253, including the profit of the year, be carried forward.

REMUNERATION REPORT

The AGM resolved to approve the Board's report on remuneration pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act for the financial year 2025.

ELECTION OF THE BOARD DIRECTORS AND CHAIR OF THE BOARD, AND RE-ELECTION OF AUDITOR

The Board shall consist of six members voted in by the AGM and no deputies. The AGM resolved to re-elect Ulf Liljedahl, Jonas Hård, Karin Gunnarsson, Malin Ruijsenaars and Karl-Fredrik Granlund and to elect Jonas Halvord as ordinary Board members. Hans Peter Havdal and Christina Hallin have declined re-election. Further information on the members of the Board is available from the company website, www.bulten.com.

Ulf Liljedahl was re-elected Chair of the Board.

The company shall have one auditor without a deputy auditor. The AGM resolved to re-elect the accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor for the period up to the end of the 2027 AGM. The authorized public accountant Johan Palmgren will remain the auditor in charge.

ESTABLISHMENT OF FEES TO BOARD DIRECTORS AND AUDITOR

The AGM resolved that fees totaling SEK 2,530,000 will be paid to the Board members, of which SEK 515,000 to the Chair of the Board and SEK 345,000 to each of the other Board members elected by the AGM. Furthermore, a fixed fee of SEK 105,000 shall be paid to the chair of the audit committee and SEK 55,000 shall be paid to each of the committee's other members, and a fixed fee of SEK 65,000 shall be paid to the chair of the remuneration committee and SEK 10,000 shall be paid to each of the committee's other members. However, no remuneration shall be paid to the Chair of the Board in his capacity as a member of the remuneration committee. A condition of payment is that the member is a Board member appointed by the AGM and not employed by the company or a subsidiary.

The AGM also resolved that the auditor's fee be paid according to an approved invoice.

RESOLUTION REGARDING AUTHORIZATION FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO RESOLVE ON ACQUISITIONS AND TRANSFERS OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

The AGM resolved to authorize the Board for the period up to the next AGM, on one or more occasions, to decide on:

(a) acquisitions of own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Stock Exchange") within the context of a price per share that does not exceed a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the shares are traded and otherwise in accordance with the terms applicable as set forth by Nasdaq Stockholm. Acquisitions may not be made at a price lower than the lowest price at which an independent acquisition can be made. If the Board of Directors assign a member of the exchange to accumulate a certain amount of the company's own shares by proprietary trading during a certain time period and on the day of delivery pay for the shares, acquisitions may be made at a price corresponding to the volume weighted average price for the market as a whole for such period of time, even if the volume weighted average price falls outside the range of prices on the day of delivery. Acquisitions may be made up to a maximum of so many shares that the company's holdings after the acquisition total up to 10% of outstanding shares in the company at any given time. The aim is to give the Board greater scope and ability to continuously adapt the company's capital structure and thus contribute to greater shareholder value and to enable the Board to take advantage of attractive acquisition opportunities by wholly or partially financing acquisitions of companies, operations or assets with the company's own shares.

(b) Transfer of no more than 10 percent of the total number of shares in the company from time to time. Transfers may be made with deviation from shareholders' preferential rights on Nasdaq Stockholm as well as to third parties in connection with the acquisition of companies, operations or assets. Payment for transferred shares can be made in cash, through an issue in kind or set-off. Transfers of shares on Nasdaq Stockholm may only occur at a price per share within the share price interval registered at that time, where the share price interval means the difference between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price. Transfer in connection with acquisitions of companies, operations or assets may be made at a market value assessed by the Board of Directors. The purpose of the authorization is to give the Board more scope in connection with acquisitions of companies, operations or assets. The authorization also aims to give the Board of Directors greater scope and opportunity to continuously adapt the company's capital structure.

RESOLUTION ON AUTHORIZATION FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO DECIDE ON NEW SHARE ISSUES

The AGM resolved to authorize the Board for the period up to the next AGM, on one or more occasions, to decide on issues of new shares and/or issues of warrants and/or issues of convertibles with or without deviating from shareholders' preferential rights and with provisions on payment in kind, offsetting or otherwise with conditions. The aim is to give the Board flexibility in its work to finance and potentially accelerate expansion and development of the Group, its market and products. A maximum of 2,104,020 shares may be issued, which equates to a dilution of approximately 10% of all shares in the company on the date of the notice to attend the 2026 AGM.

RESOLUTIONS IN THEIR ENTIRETY

The adopted resolutions in their entirety are available at www.bulten.com.

Gothenburg, April 23, 2026

Bulten AB

For further information, please contact:

Axel Berntsson, President and CEO Bulten Group

Phone: +46 (0) 704 739 106

E-mail: axel.berntsson@bulten.com

About Bulten

Bulten Group is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of fasteners to the automotive industry, as well as other industries such as consumer electronics. The offering extends from a wide range of standard products to specially adapted fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider concept (FSP), customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was founded in 1873, has approximately 1,700 employees around the world and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Exim & Mfr Enterprise is a part of Bulten Group since 2023. Net sales in 2025 totaled SEK 5,045 million. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.