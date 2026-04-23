Ortelius International AB: Communiqué from the Extraordinary General Meeting of ORTELIUS International AB (publ)

Today, on 23 April 2026, an Extraordinary General Meeting was held in ORTELIUS International AB (publ) ("ORTELIUS") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: ORTIN). The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to elect a new chairman of the board, Anders Berglund, former CEO of the Company. Furthermore, it was resolved to elect Tanu Tandan and Magnus Pårup as new board members. Ulf Jensen and Fredrik Herslow have resigned from the board of directors.

Tanu Tandan, born 1959, has over 25 years of international experience in senior leadership positions. The positions include Chief Executive Officer and commercial executive roles, within business development, corporate management, and digital transformation in complex and fast-moving markets. His experience spans media, technology, digital platforms, and consumer-focused businesses across Europe, the United States, and Asia. Furthermore, Tanu Tandan has developed strategies and been responsible for their operational execution, with a focus on data-driven business models, commercial scaling, and organizational transformation. His experience includes turnarounds, building international operations, and developing new revenue streams. Tanu contributes to board work with a business perspective on how analytics, data, and market insight can be translated into growth and competitiveness. Tanuu Tandan is also a board member of LEWA of Sweden AB and Enorama Pharma AB.

Magnus Pårup, born 1972, is a senior leader with extensive experience in developing and leading consulting and engineering businesses, including Semcon, AFRY, and most recently Etteplan, across the Nordics and Europe. He has held full P&L responsibility of up to around SEK 100 million and led organizations of approximately 100 employees. Magnus brings clear direction, structure, and strong execution capabilities in transformation and growth.

The meeting further resolved that the number of board members elected by the extraordinary general meeting shall be three.

Furthermore, the meeting resolved that board remuneration shall amount to SEK 480,000 to the chairman of the board and SEK 200,000 to each of the other board members.

All resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting were adopted with the required majority.

For more information, please contact:

ORTELIUS

Email: investors@ortelius.com



www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com

About ORTELIUS

ORTELIUS International is a Swedish company at the forefront of AI- and data-driven business operations. Since the early 2000s, we have supported leading enterprises in establishing reliable data foundations, robust governance frameworks and advanced digital capabilities for effective decision-making and sustainable competitiveness.



Building on this expertise, ORTELIUS today enables organizations to realize the full potential of AI by ensuring data quality, governance and readiness are in place. With offices in Malmö and Gothenburg, we work with some of the world's largest companies to strengthen resilience, adaptability and long-term preparedness in an AI-driven era.

For more information:

www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com



The share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (short name ORTIN).

The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.