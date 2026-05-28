On February 2, 2026, the shares in Ortelius International AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status on the grounds that the Company's board of directors consisted of only two members.

On April 23, 2026, the Company disclosed the resolutions from an extraordinary general meeting where new members had been elected to the Company's board of directors, thereby consisting of three board members.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the Company's shares shall be removed.

Company name: Ortelius International AB (publ) Short name: ORTIN ISIN code: SE0020551679

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.