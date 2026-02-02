Today, February 2, 2026, Ortelius International AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information that a member of the Company's board of directors had resigned, resulting in the board of directors consisting of only two members.

According to item 6.3.1 (h) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Ortelius International AB (publ) Short name: ORTIN ISIN code: SE0020551679

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.