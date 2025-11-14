Ortelius International AB: ORTELIUS International welcomes proven leader Anders Berglund as New CEO

ORTELIUS International AB (publ) ("ORTELIUS") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: ORTIN), today announced that Anders Berglund has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer by the Board of Directors, effective November 14, 2025. Ulf Jensen, who has successfully led the company through 25 years of growth and transformation, will be stepping down from the role.

Anders Berglund brings over two decades of international leadership experience from organizations such as Google, Schibsted, and Skilling, where he served as CEO and later Executive Chairman. His background spans strategic advisory roles, board leadership, and executive management across sectors including technology, finance, and defense. Throughout his career, Anders Berglund has demonstrated a strong track record in business strategy, international expansion and building high-performance teams.



The Board of Directors expresses its gratitude to Ulf Jensen for his dedicated service and significant contributions, guiding ORTELIUS to its current position of strength. The company looks forward to continuing its journey under the leadership of Anders Berglund, focusing on innovation, sustainable growth, and delivering value to clients and stakeholders.

Ulf Jensen will remain with Ortelius in the capacity of Senior Advisor, Business Development.



Anders Berglund, incoming CEO:

"I'm honored to join ORTELIUS International AB at such an exciting time. The company has built an impressive foundation under Ulf Jensen's leadership, and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate our growth and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners."



Ulf Jensen, outgoing CEO:

"Leading ORTELIUS International AB has been an incredible journey. I'm proud of what we've achieved together and deeply grateful to the team for their dedication. With Anders Berglund's strong experience and vision, I'm confident the company is well positioned for continued success."

For more information, please contact:

ORTELIUS

Email: investors@ortelius.com



www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com

About ORTELIUS

ORTELIUS International is a Swedish company at the forefront of AI- and data-driven business operations. Since the early 2000s, we have supported leading enterprises in establishing reliable data foundations, robust governance frameworks and advanced digital capabilities for effective decision-making and sustainable competitiveness.



Building on this expertise, ORTELIUS today enables organizations to realize the full potential of AI by ensuring data quality, governance and readiness are in place. With offices in Malmö and Gothenburg, we work with some of the world's largest companies to strengthen resilience, adaptability and long-term preparedness in an AI-driven era.

For more information:

www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com



The share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (short name ORTIN).

The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

This information is information that Ortelius International AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-14 09:02 CET.

Image Attachments

Anders Berglund CEO ORTELIUS International AB