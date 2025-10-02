As from October 03, 2025, ELLWEE AB (publ) will change issuer name to Ortelius International AB (publ).
Old issuer name: ELLWEE AB (publ)
New issuer name: Ortelius International AB (publ)
Old symbol: ELLWEE
New symbol: ORTIN
ISIN code: SE0020551679
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280
Old issuer name: ELLWEE AB (publ)
New issuer name: Ortelius International AB (publ)
Old symbol: ELLWEE
New symbol: ORTIN
ISIN code: SE0020551679
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280
© 2025 GlobeNewswire