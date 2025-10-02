As from October 03, 2025, ELLWEE AB (publ) will change issuer name to Ortelius International AB (publ).

Old issuer name: ELLWEE AB (publ)

New issuer name: Ortelius International AB (publ)



Old symbol: ELLWEE

New symbol: ORTIN





ISIN code: SE0020551679



