Ortelius International AB: Communiqué from the Extraordinary General Meeting of ORTELIUS International AB (publ)

Today, on 3 December 2025, an Extraordinary General Meeting was held in ORTELIUS International AB (publ) ("ORTELIUS") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: ORTIN). The meeting resolved in accordance with the proposals presented in the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to elect a new board of directors. Fredrik Herslow was elected chairman of the board, and Stefan Sallerfors and Ulf Jensen were elected as board members. The meeting further resolved that board remuneration shall amount to SEK 750,000 to the chairman of the board and SEK 250,000 to each of the other board members.



The Extraordinary General Meeting also reviewed the balance sheet for liquidation purposes prepared by the Board of Directors in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act. The control balance sheet, prepared earlier in 2025, was necessitated by the financial effects of ELLWEE's divestment of its operating subsidiaries prior to the reverse takeover.

During the review, it was noted that the Company has completed a share issue that strengthened its equity position by SEK 300 million, and the Company's equity is expected to be restored to the levels required under the Swedish Companies Act.

In line with the Board of Directors' primary proposal, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved that the Company shall continue its operations and not enter into liquidation.

In accordance with statutory requirements, a new general meeting must be convened within eight months from this first control meeting to reassess whether the Company should enter liquidation (the second control meeting). Prior to the second control meeting, the Board of Directors will prepare a new balance sheet for liquidation purposes and have it reviewed by the Company's auditor.

All resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting were adopted with the required majority.



For more information, please contact:

ORTELIUS

Email: investors@ortelius.com



www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com

About ORTELIUS

ORTELIUS International is a Swedish company at the forefront of AI- and data-driven business operations. Since the early 2000s, we have supported leading enterprises in establishing reliable data foundations, robust governance frameworks and advanced digital capabilities for effective decision-making and sustainable competitiveness.



Building on this expertise, ORTELIUS today enables organizations to realize the full potential of AI by ensuring data quality, governance and readiness are in place. With offices in Malmö and Gothenburg, we work with some of the world's largest companies to strengthen resilience, adaptability and long-term preparedness in an AI-driven era.

For more information:

www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com



The share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (short name ORTIN).

The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

Image Attachments

Fredrik Herslow Chairman Of The Board ORTELIUS International

Sallerfors Stefan Board Member ORTELIUS International

Ulf Jensen Board Member ORTELIUS International