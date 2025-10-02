Ortelius International AB: ORTELIUS International AB officially listed under its own name

ORTELIUS International AB (publ) ("Ortelius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: ORTIN) today announces that, as of 3 October 2025, the Company is officially listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under its new name.

The name change follows the acquisition of ORTELIUS International AB by Ellwee AB ("Ellwee"). As part of the integration, Ellwee has discontinued all previous operations. The listed company now fully reflects the business and ongoing activities of ORTELIUS International.

"With this transition completed, ORTELIUS International now carries its own name on the stock exchange," says Ulf Jensen, CEO of Ortelius. "Investors and stakeholders can now follow Ortelius International's strategy, operations and growth directly through our listing."

The company name ORTELIUS International AB is registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and updated on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in accordance with applicable regulations.

During September and October 2025, further name changes have been implemented within the Group, where, as previously mentioned, ELLWEE AB has adopted the name ORTELIUS International AB (559213-3739), ORTELIUS International AB has adopted the name ORTELIUS AB (559462-3430), and ORTELIUS AB has adopted the name ORTELIUS Sweden AB (556731-0288).

Financial Calendar

27 February 2026: Year-end report

4 May 2026: Annual Report 2025

24 July 2026: Interim Report

The Ortelius Group intends to communicate in English going forward.

For more information, please contact:

Ortelius

Ulf Jensen

CEO

Email: investors@ortelius.com



www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com

About Ortelius

Ortelius International is a Swedish company at the forefront of AI- and data-driven business operations. Since the early 2000s, we have supported leading enterprises in establishing reliable data foundations, robust governance frameworks and advanced digital capabilities for effective decision-making and sustainable competitiveness.



Building on this expertise, Ortelius today enables organizations to realize the full potential of AI by ensuring data quality, governance and readiness are in place. With offices in Malmö and Gothenburg, we work with some of the world's largest companies to strengthen resilience, adaptability and long-term preparedness in an AI-driven era.

The share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (short name ORTIN).

The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

