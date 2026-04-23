

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Pool Corp. (POOL) confirmed its earnings per share guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $10.87 to $11.17 per share, including the Q1 2026 ASU 2016-09 tax benefit of $0.02.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, POOL is trading on the Nasdaq at $234.22, unchanged.



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