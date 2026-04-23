Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Holy Crap Foods Inc. ("Holy Crap"), has surpassed 500,000 units sold from January 2023 through March 2026.

This milestone reflects continued consumer adoption, repeat purchasing behavior, and steady brand development within the "better-for-you" food category. The Company views this level of unit sales as an indicator of consistent demand and brand validation within its core market. On an annualized basis, this represents approximately 165,000+ units per year, or 13,800+ units per month, and approximately 3,100+ units per week.

While sales to date have been primarily concentrated within Canada, this performance provides a foundation that the Company believes can be expanded through broader distribution and increased market access. Restart Life is focused on building Holy Crap into a recognized household name across Canada, the United States, and international markets over time, supported by a disciplined approach to scaling both operations and brand awareness.

As demand continues to build, the Company has established operational capacity designed to support increased production volumes. This infrastructure provides the flexibility to scale in line with demand while maintaining a controlled and measured approach to growth as new distribution channels are developed.

Holy Crap Foods Production Facility

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Expansion efforts are now underway beyond Canada, with the Company actively pursuing opportunities in the United States and select Caribbean markets. Holy Crap products have begun gaining traction in the Caribbean, including placement in Miles Market, Bermuda, and management continues to advance discussions with additional partners across the region. These initiatives represent early-stage steps in extending the brand into new geographic markets that align with growing demand for clean-label, plant-based, and health-focused food products.

The broader market environment continues to support this strategy. The global gut health category is expanding as consumers increasingly prioritize preventative health, daily nutrition, and overall wellness. At the same time, growing awareness of the gut-brain connection is contributing to demand for products that support both digestive and cognitive health. Holy Crap's high-fiber, plant-based formulations are positioned within this category, offering simple, ingredient-focused products designed for everyday use.

This focus on gut health also aligns with Restart Life's broader strategy of developing a diversified functional wellness platform. In addition to Holy Crap, the Company continues to advance product lines such as BrainQ and BrainBalls, which are designed to support cognitive health and daily brain function. Management believes that integrating gut health and brain health within a single platform reflects a longer-term shift toward more holistic wellness solutions and provides opportunities to leverage shared distribution, branding, and customer engagement strategies.

Holy Crap Super Seed Oatmeal Blends

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"This milestone is meaningful because it reflects sustained customer engagement and repeat demand over time," said Steve Loutskou, CEO of Restart Life Sciences Corp. "Surpassing 500,000 units sold since January 2023, provides a clear indication that the brand is resonating within its current market.

"We view this as an early stage in the brand's development. With production capacity in place and expansion initiatives underway, our focus is on continuing to build distribution, strengthen brand recognition, and scale in a disciplined manner across Canada, the United States, and select international markets."

The Company expects that expanded distribution, increased market access, and continued investment in product development and brand awareness will support ongoing growth over time. Restart Life remains focused on building a scalable platform centered on clean-label, functional wellness products, with an emphasis on long-term value creation.

Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues to execute on its strategy.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

Holy Crap Superseed Cereal and Holy Crap Superseed Oatmeal are premium functional food brands offering nutrient-dense, clean-label products made with simple, high-quality ingredients. Based in Gibsons, British Columbia, the brand has built a loyal and growing customer base across Canada, driven by strong consumer trust and repeat purchases.

Positioned within the fast-growing gut health and wellness category, Holy Crap's gluten-free, non-GMO, high-fiber products support digestive health and sustained energy, while gaining traction as a trusted, everyday solution for health-conscious consumers. For more information, visit www.holycrap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293919

Source: Restart Life Sciences Corp.