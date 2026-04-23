Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic product marketing agreement with Raw Creation, a UK-headquartered creative agency ("Raw Creation"), to provide certain social media management, creative content, editorial, paid advertising and related marketing services to the Company (the "Agreement").

Pursuant to the Agreement, Raw Creation shall provide the following services: (i) social media management across various social media platforms; (ii) creative and video production; (iii) editorial and press services, including blog articles, press releases drafted with public-markets compliance, landing pages and social copy; and (iv) paid advertising management (collectively, the "Services").

The Agreement has an initial term of six (6) months, commencing on 20th April 2026 and ending on 20th October 2026. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall pay Raw Creation a one-time setup fee of CAD$9,000 and a six-month prepaid retainer of CAD$76,500, for a total of CAD$85,500 for the initial six-month term. Following the initial term, the Agreement converts to a rolling monthly retainer of CAD$15,000 per month. The Agreement is subject to approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Raw Creation and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither Raw Creation nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Raw Creation has a business address located at Broseley, Shropshire, United Kingdom and can be contacted at info@rawcreation.co.uk.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Pratap Sandhu"

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's engagement of Raw Creation to provide product marketing, social media management, creative content, editorial, paid advertising and related services pursuant to the Agreement, the anticipated benefits of the marketing activities, the expected term and completion of the Agreement, and the receipt of approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. As a result, there can be no assurance that these initiatives or related matters will be completed as proposed or at all. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete its planned future activities and anticipated business plans. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, changes in the financial markets and changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293895

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.