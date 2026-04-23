Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold konsolidiert bei $4.700 - doch dieser Entwickler trifft 9,9 g/t Gold über 7,0 Meter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918634 | ISIN: FI0009800205 | Ticker-Symbol: ILL
Lang & Schwarz
23.04.26 | 15:00
4,485 Euro
-100,00 % -4,565
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ILKKA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ILKKA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3504,62015:00
GlobeNewswire
23.04.2026 13:06 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suspension of Trading in Ilkka Oyj at XHEL

2026-04-23T11:06:19Z

Suspension
At Trading Venue XHEL
Due to Non Disclosure Of
Inside Information About The Issuer Or Financial Instrument
Ongoing:
True
Comments: Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to suspend the trading in all shares
and related instruments of the issuer. Order books will be flushed. Nasdaq
Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260.

Issuer:
Ilkka Oyj, LEI: 743700KMZL7E8PLI5X73
Instrument: ILKKA1
FI0009800197
Instrument: ILKKA2 FI0009800205

The Financial Supervisory
Authority for XHEL has been notified
© 2026 GlobeNewswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.