

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) provided adjusted earnings guidance for the second quarter and raised its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2026 on the strength of the first quarter, share repurchases to date, and resilient demand for businesses' mission-critical solutions.



For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.25 to $5.30 per share.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $21.80 to $22.05 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $21.30 to $21.55 per share.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, ROP is trading on the Nasdaq at $384.00, up $19.27 or 5.28 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News