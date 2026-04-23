374Water Inc.: 374Water Releases Industry Conference Summer Calendar to Highlight AirSCWO Projects and Organizational Growth

Company Enters New Chapter Under New Management, Bringing Proven PFAS Destruction Results and Vision for Scale to the Field

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), a leading cleantech and environmental services company developing supercritical water oxidation technology for the destruction of organic waste streams, today announced its summer conference schedule, marking the Company's most active season of industry engagement to date. Under new management and with a growing body of validated field results, 374Water is taking its message directly to the markets it serves - wastewater utilities, environmental remediation professionals, and the defense and industrial sectors working to solve some of the most pressing contamination challenges of our time.

"This summer is about showing up where it matters," said Sunny Viswanathan, VP of Solutions for 374Water. "We have real results, real deployments, and a real path to scale. These conferences are an opportunity to demonstrate that AirSCWO is a proven technology solution operating today, delivering value to our customers and partners, and destroying organic waste streams."

A Season of Engagement Across Key Markets

374Water's summer conference presence spans the full spectrum of its target markets:

WEF Residuals, Biosolids & Treatment Technology Conference (WEF RBC) - May 10-14, Kansas City, MO - Booth #415. 374Water will present the role of SCWO in addressing PFAS-contaminated biosolids, one of the industry's most urgent compliance challenges.

New Jersey Water Environment Association Annual Conference - May 11-15 374Water will talk about " A SCWO Demo: How Supercritical Water Oxidation is Transforming Waste Management in Orlando, FL" during the Joint MABA/NJWEA Biosolids Workshop session.

PFAS Forum VI - May 13-15, Orlando, FL. 374Water will talk about "Supercritical Water Oxidation for Permanent Destruction of PFAS in Stockpiled AFFF" to an audience of environmental and remediation industry professionals.

Federation of New York Solid Waste Association Annual Conference - May 17-20 374Water will talk about "Turning Waste Into Value: How Orlando is Using Supercritical Water Oxidation to Transform Waste Management" during the Tiny Pollutants, Big Solutions: Advancing Treatment for Tomorrow's Waste Challenges session.

Joint Engineer Training Conference & Expo (JETC) - May 19-21, Portland, OR - Booth #549. Hear how AirSCWO performed during the U.S. Army ERDC Demonstration of AFFF destruction and the DIU-ESTCP Environmental Remediation & Restoration from PFAS Initiative.

Battelle 2026 Chlorinated Conference - May 31-June 4. 374Water will present two platform sessions: Monday, June 1, 3:05-3:30 PM: "Demonstration of Supercritical Water Oxidation (SCWO) for the Complete Destruction of 6PPD-Q Contaminated Wastes" Tuesday, June 2, 10:30-10:55 AM: "Treatment of 1,4-Dioxane and PFAS-Containing Wastes from Soil Washing Using Supercritical Water Oxidation"

A&WMA 119th Annual Conference - June 21-24 374Water will talk about "Demonstration of Supercritical Water Oxidation for the Complete Destruction of 6PPD-Q Contaminated Wastes" during the PFAS Strategies and Treatment session.

Building Momentum Toward Scale

374Water enters this conference season with a foundation of validated commercial activity and a sharpened focus on growth. The Company's AirSCWO systems have demonstrated its ability to permanently destroy PFAS - not concentrate, filter, or transfer it - across multiple waste streams and operating environments. With deployments underway, key government and municipal partnerships in place, and an expanding pipeline of opportunities, 374Water is building the organizational and commercial infrastructure to scale its technology to meet growing market demand.

Industry professionals attending any of the conferences listed above are encouraged to visit 374Water's booth or attend its technical presentations to learn more about AirSCWO performance data, commercial deployments, and the Company's strategic direction.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is a cleantech environmental services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of nonhazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. 374Water has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond 374Water's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in 374Water's subsequent filings and reports with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Belton Copp

Vice President

Direct: 401-419-1545

Belton.Copp@374water.com

www.374Water.com

SOURCE: 374Water, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/374water-releases-industry-conference-summer-calendar-to-highlight-airscwotm-projects-and-1159961