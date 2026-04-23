DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Auddia Inc. (AUUD) - up 104% at $7.90
- Akanda Corp. (AKAN) - up 43% at $14.60
- Trio-Tech International (TRT) - up 24% at $10.29
- QuantumScape Corporation (QS) - up 23% at $9.02
- Travelzoo (TZOO) - up 19% at $8.97
- United Rentals, Inc. (URI) - up 14% at $921.00
- Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) - up 12% at $22.30
- Bgin Blockchain Limited (BGIN) - up 10% at $3.80
- System1, Inc. (SST) - up 10% at $3.04
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) - up 9% at $258.82
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) - down 30% at $27.90
- Axe Compute Inc. (AGPU) - down 23% at $6.73
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) - down 18% at $4.50
- Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) - down 17% at $420.00
- Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) - down 17% at $2.87
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) - down 14% at $88.75
- Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (HCAI) - down 13% at $8.40
- SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) - down 11% at $5.40
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) - down 8% at $26.76
- Toro Corp. (TORO) - down 6% at $6.30
Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2026 AFX News