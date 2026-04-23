In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) - up 104% at $7.90 Akanda Corp. (AKAN) - up 43% at $14.60 Trio-Tech International (TRT) - up 24% at $10.29 QuantumScape Corporation (QS) - up 23% at $9.02 Travelzoo (TZOO) - up 19% at $8.97 United Rentals, Inc. (URI) - up 14% at $921.00 Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) - up 12% at $22.30 Bgin Blockchain Limited (BGIN) - up 10% at $3.80 System1, Inc. (SST) - up 10% at $3.04 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) - up 9% at $258.82

In the Red - Premarket Losers

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) - down 30% at $27.90 Axe Compute Inc. (AGPU) - down 23% at $6.73 Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) - down 18% at $4.50 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) - down 17% at $420.00 Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) - down 17% at $2.87 ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) - down 14% at $88.75 Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (HCAI) - down 13% at $8.40 SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) - down 11% at $5.40 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) - down 8% at $26.76 Toro Corp. (TORO) - down 6% at $6.30

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX