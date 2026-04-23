The following amendment has been made to the "Silver Acadia Reports High-Grade Silver and Gold Results Including 7.1 m @ 396.8 g/t Silver and 2.38 g/t Gold from the Nicholas-Denys Property in New Brunswick" announcement released today at 7:00am, EST. The previous version announced the gold value in the headline incorrectly. All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Silver Acadia Exploration Inc. (CSE: SLA) ("SLA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first assay results from its recently completed Phase 1 diamond drilling program primarily targeting its flagship Nicholas-Denys Project located within the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") in northern New Brunswick.

"Today's results are from the Hachey Zone, which is one of several high-grade silver and gold zones on the Nicholas-Denys property. When combined with the other zones on the property including the Shaft, Dante and Henry zones the mineralized corridor is up to 3 km long," said Julien Davy, CEO of Silver Acadia. "Importantly these initial results, including 396.8 g/t silver, 2.38 g/t gold, 2.7% zinc and 2.2% lead over 7.1 metres near surface in hole ND26-002, highlight the strong potential of the system."

The existing 2008 historical NI 43-101 resource estimate was primarily focused on zinc, whereas our current strategy is centered on evaluating and highlighting the significant high-grade silver and gold potential of the broader system. Our objective is to demonstrate that Nicholas-Denys hosts a multi-kilometre trend containing multiple high-grade silver, gold and base metal zones with the potential to support a significant mineral deposit. These first assay results from Phase 1 drilling have delivered very strong values, and additional results are expected over the coming weeks."

Highlights - First Assay Results Received

Hole ND26-002 - Hachey Zone

46.7 m grading 71.2 g/t Ag, 0.46 g/t Au, 1.03% Zn and 0.41% Pb

including 16.5 m grading 177.7 g/t AgEq

including 7.1 m grading 396.8 g/t Ag, 2.38 g/t Au, 2.70% Zn and 2.17% Pb

including 2.8 m grading 612.5 g/t Ag, 4.40 g/t Au, 4.10% Zn and 3.06% Pb

including 0.4 m grading 1,660 g/t Ag, 10.65 g/t Au

Hole ND26-001 - Hachey Zone

35.8 m grading 66.4 g/t Ag, 0.34 g/t Au, 1.01% Zn and 0.47% Pb

including 8.5 m grading 254.3 g/t Ag

including 6.0 m grading 346.4 g/t Ag

including 0.6 m grading 1,050 g/t Ag, 3.09 g/t Au

Hole ND26-003A - Hachey Zone

5.7 m grading 123.6 g/t Ag

including 0.9 m grading 513 g/t Ag

High-Grade Targets Across our flagship Nicholas-Denys project

Full details regarding the Phase 1 drill program were previously disclosed in the Company's April 1, 2026 press release. The drilling campaign at the Ann's Creek target, located on the Nicholas-Denys Property, commenced in January 2026 and focused on the Hachey Zone, a silver-gold-zinc-lead mineralized system interpreted as an epithermal-style vein environment.

The 2026 Phase 1 program is comprised of 18 drill holes totaling 2,404 metres on the Hachey zone. Fourteen of these 18 holes reached target depth, while four holes were terminated early due to challenging ground conditions associated with the highly fractured fault zone hosting mineralization. Despite these technical challenges, drilling successfully confirmed the continuity of the mineralized system and intersected multiple zones of silver-gold-base metal mineralization.





Figure 1 : Location of the 2026 drill holes of the Hachey Zone with the 2008 NI43-101 Resources Estimate interpretation focused on zinc

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6260/293953_cdc7d34d44878894_002full.jpg

Drilling intersected a sequence of strongly foliated sedimentary rocks consisting of alternating wacke and mudrock units, hosting early quartz veins, massive sulphide veins, and rare porphyritic felsic intrusive dykes. All units show evidence of intense deformation, including folding, boudinage, transposition, and local dismemberment.

Sulphide mineralization, consisting mainly of pyrrhotite (Po), pyrite (Py), sphalerite (Sp) and galena (Gn), with minor arsenopyrite (As), is generally associated with silica-sericite-epidote ± chlorite (Cl) alteration zones and appears to follow the same structural corridors as the early quartz veining. Mineralization occurs as: (1) massive sulphide lenses concordant with S0/S1 foliation; (2) massive sulphide veins discordant to S0/S1 foliation; (3) partial to pervasive replacement of early quartz veins and altered host rocks; (4) stockworks, stringers and massive sulphide veinlets; and (5) sulphide aggregates within fault breccias and as disseminations.

The table 1 below are the assays from the results received to date:

Hole # Target / Zone From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) AgEq(1) (g/t) Metal Factor(2) (g/t*m) ND26-001 Hachey 29.1 64.9 35.8 66.4 0.34 0.47 1.01 106.3 3,799 incl. 32.5 33.3 0.8 32.5 2.42 0.43 4.31 256.4 192 incl. 55.0 63.5 8.5 254.3 0.92 1.71 2.43 362.0 3,077 incl. 57.1 63.1 6.0 346.4 1.00 2.27 2.76 468.0 2,808 incl. 59.0 59.6 0.6 1,050.0 3.09 4.78 3.51 1,341.5 805 incl. 62.0 63.1 1.1 705.2 1.00 5.08 5.13 880.5 969 ND26-001 Hachey 144.8 155.3 10.6 50.8 0.39 0.81 1.14 98.7 1,041 incl. 147.8 148.3 0.5 311.0 2.30 5.30 6.97 600.1 300 ND26-002 Hachey 22.6 69.3 46.7 71.2 0.46 0.41 1.03 119.0 5,557 incl. 52.9 69.3 16.5 177.7 1.07 0.99 1.71 279.9 4,604 incl. 55.4 55.8 0.4 740.0 2.42 2.66 4.14 978.7 343 incl. 62.3 69.3 7.1 396.8 2.38 2.17 2.70 609.6 4,298 incl. 62.3 65.0 2.8 612.5 4.40 3.06 4.10 986.3 2,712 incl. 62.3 62.7 0.4 1,660.0 10.65 10.80 9.38 2,584.5 1,034 incl. 67.4 67.9 0.5 1,060.0 2.40 7.45 5.05 1,346.4 673 ND26-002 Hachey 139.5 161.0 21.5 40.4 0.08 0.65 0.65 59.5 1,280 incl. 148.3 148.7 0.4 394.0 0.18 6.00 0.59 460.2 184 ND26-003A Hachey 38.9 39.4 0.5 109.0 0.21 2.52 8.71 259.9 130 ND26-003A Hachey 66.7 70.4 3.7 126.0 1.75 1.05 0.68 260.7 965 incl. 66.7 67.1 0.4 348.0 12.50 0.92 0.12 1,195.9 478 incl. 70.0 70.4 0.4 632.0 1.33 6.56 1.83 796.3 319 ND26-003A Hachey 111.7 112.7 1.0 202.5 0.50 5.55 5.65 354.6 355 ND26-003A Hachey 136.0 141.7 5.7 123.6 0.15 2.18 1.47 170.3 962 incl. 138.8 139.7 0.9 513.0 0.66 8.13 4.61 682.0 614

(1) Ag Equivalent (AgEq): Only used for illustration purposes. Only samples with over 5g/t Ag and over 0,05g/t Au were used - Prices of $70/oz silver, $4,700/oz gold (ratio Au:Ag = 67:1), $5.65/lb copper (ratio Cu:Ag = 0.005:1), $0.86/lb lead (ratio Pb:Ag = 0,001:1) and $1.51/lb zinc (ratio Zn:Ag = 0,001:1) were used for equivalent calculations. Intervals shown are drill intercept, true thickness cannot be calculated yet, 100% recoveries have been considered as no metallurgical study has been made yet

(2) Metal Factor: Only used for illustration and represents the total value of the combined mineralisation (AgEq * Length).

Cross-cutting relationships observed between these various mineralization styles suggest a multi-phase hydrothermal system and a progressive mineralizing event, which remains open for further interpretation pending receipt of complete analytical results.

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

Julien Davy, P.Geo., M.Sc, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Silver Acadia Exploration Inc., and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Historical results disclosed in this news release were compiled from New Brunswick government assessment reports and other public sources. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to independently verify these historical results, and they should therefore be considered historical in nature.

About Silver Acadia Exploration Inc.

Silver Acadia Exploration Inc. (CSE: SLA) is a diversified mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of large-scale mineral systems in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company controls more than 250 km² of prospective mineral claims in New Brunswick, Canada.

The Company's projects are located within and adjacent to the Bathurst Mining Camp and host exploration targets typical of the Appalachian geological environment including silver-lead-zinc VMS systems, structurally controlled gold systems, intrusion-related antimony-gold systems, and others.

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and activities to vary materially from targeted results and planning. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Silver Acadia' periodic reports, including the annual report, or in the filings made by Silver Acadia from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293953

Source: Silver Acadia Exploration Inc.