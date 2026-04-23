Koskisen Oyj: Decisions of Koskisen Corporation's Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors' organizational meeting

Koskisen Corporation, stock exchange release, 23 April 2026 at 3:15 p.m. EEST

Decisions of Koskisen Corporation's Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors' organizational meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Koskisen Corporation was held today, 23 April 2026, in Helsinki, Finland. The General Meeting adopted the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025. The General Meeting approved the remuneration report for the financial year 2025.

Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet

The General Meeting decided that a dividend of EUR 0.14 per share shall be paid based on the adopted balance sheet regarding the financial year 2025 and that the profit shall be recorded in retained earnings. The record date for the payment of the dividend is 27 April 2026 and the dividend shall be paid on 5 May 2026.

Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

The General Meeting decided that the remuneration of the Board of Directors is as follows: the remuneration of the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall be EUR 5,250 per month and other members EUR 2,750 per month. The remuneration of the Chairman of the Audit Committee shall be EUR 3,750 per month.

In addition, the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall be paid a meeting fee of EUR 1,000 per meeting and other members a fee of EUR 500 per meeting. Equivalent meeting fees shall also be paid for the meetings of the Board of Directors' committees. No fee shall be paid for decisions made without convening a meeting.

Compensation for expenses shall be paid in accordance with the company's valid travel policy.

Composition of the Board of Directors

The General Meeting confirmed the number of members of the Board of Directors to be six (6).

The composition of the Board of Directors remains unchanged and Pekka Kuusniemi, Carita Himberg, Karri Koskela, Hanna Masala, Kalle Reponen and Hanna Sievinen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

Pekka Kuusniemi was elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Election of the auditor and sustainability reporting assurer and auditor's and sustainability assurer's remunerations

The General Meeting decided to re-elect PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, Authorized Public Accountant firm, as the company's auditor. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has informed that it will appoint Markku Launis, Authorized Public Accountant, as the principally responsible auditor of the company. The General Meeting decided to pay the auditor's fee according to an invoice approved by the company. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy was elected also as sustainability reporting assurer. Markku Launis will act also as the principally responsible sustainability reporting assurer. Sustainability reporting assurer's fee was decided to be paid according to an invoice approved by the company.

Authorizations granted to the Board of Directors

The General Meeting decided to grant to the Board of Directors the authorizations described in the notice to the General Meeting concerning authorizing the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of company's own shares and authorizing the Board of Directors to resolve on the share issue and granting of options and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. The authorizations are valid until 30 June 2027.

Organizational meeting of the Board of Directors

In the organizational meeting held after the General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Hanna Sievinen as its Vice Chairman.

Hanna Sievinen was elected as the Chairman of the Audit Committee and Hanna Masala and Karri Koskela as members.

Pekka Kuusniemi was elected as the Chairman of the Personnel Committee and Kalle Reponen and Carita Himberg as members.

Koskisen Corporation

For more information, please contact:

Sanna Väisänen, Director, Sustainability and Communications, Koskisen Corporation

sanna.vaisanen@koskisen.com

tel. +358 20 553 4563

Koskisen is an international wood processing specialist and known for its agility and ability to listen to the customer. We utilise our valuable wood raw material as thoroughly as possible, up to the last particle of sawdust. At the same time, we bring the best carbon narrative to life: We manufacture high-quality and sustainable products that store carbon for decades. The Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 355 million. Read more: koskisen.com