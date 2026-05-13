Koskisen Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Koskisen Corporation lowers its profit guidance for 2026 regarding the adjusted EBITDA margin and publishes preliminary key figures regarding the first quarter of 2026

Koskisen Corporation, Inside information, 13 May 2026 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

Inside information, profit warning: Koskisen Corporation lowers its profit guidance for 2026 regarding the adjusted EBITDA margin and publishes preliminary key figures regarding the first quarter of 2026

Koskisen Corporation lowers its profit guidance for 2026 regarding the adjusted EBITDA margin. The Group's adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to decrease below the previously guided and is now expected to be below the level of full year 2025 (2025: 8.1%). Revenue is expected to grow from the 2025 level in line with the earlier profit guidance.

The updated profit guidance:

Koskisen Group's revenue for 2026 is expected to increase from the level of 2025. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be below the level of full year 2025 (2025: 8.1%).

The previous profit guidance (published on 13 February 2026):

Koskisen Group's revenue for 2026 is expected to increase from the level of 2025. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 8-12 per cent.

The profit guidance update is driven by prolonged weak demand due to economic and geopolitical uncertainty, particularly in wood products used in construction, higher energy, harvesting, raw material and shipping costs, as well as operational challenges earlier in the year at the Järvelä sawmill and in birch plywood production, which negatively impacted business profitability.

Koskisen publishes preliminary information on its revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026. Koskisen Group's revenue for January-March 2026 amounted to EUR 105.0 million, and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 6.6 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.3%.

Koskisen will publish its Interim Report for January-March 2026 on May 15, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. EEST.

For more information, please contact:

Sanna Väisänen, Director, Sustainability and Communications, Koskisen Corporation

sanna.vaisanen@koskisen.com

tel. +358 20 553 4563

Koskisen is an international wood processing specialist and known for its agility and ability to listen to the customer. We utilise our valuable wood raw material as thoroughly as possible, up to the last particle of sawdust. At the same time, we bring the best carbon narrative to life: We manufacture high-quality and sustainable products that store carbon for decades. The Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 355 million. Read more: koskisen.com