

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) Thursday announced stockholders approval for its merger with Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) at the Special Meeting of Stockholders.



Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr., Chair of the Warner Bros. Discovery said, 'With Paramount, we look forward to creating an exceptional combined company that will expand consumer choice and benefit the global creative talent community.'



The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.



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