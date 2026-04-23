Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI)



23-Apr-2026 / 16:33 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, 23 April 2026

Edison issues report on The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI)

Edison issues report on The Diverse Income Trust (LSE: DIVI)

Following on from its announcement on 25 February 2026, the Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) published a circular on 17 April 2026 detailing a proposed reconstruction and voluntary liquidation under section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986. The board believes it is in shareholders' best interests to liquidate the trust and give them the option of rolling their investment into Premier Miton UK Multi Cap Income Fund, a sub-fund of Premier Miton Investment Funds 3, or to receive a cash exit at net asset value, in each case, less the costs of the proposals.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority .

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv