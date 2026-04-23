Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 23 April 2026
Edison issues report on The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI)
Edison issues report on The Diverse Income Trust (LSE: DIVI)
Following on from its announcement on 25 February 2026, the Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) published a circular on 17 April 2026 detailing a proposed reconstruction and voluntary liquidation under section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986. The board believes it is in shareholders' best interests to liquidate the trust and give them the option of rolling their investment into Premier Miton UK Multi Cap Income Fund, a sub-fund of Premier Miton Investment Funds 3, or to receive a cash exit at net asset value, in each case, less the costs of the proposals.
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