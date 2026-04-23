ASSYSTEM: First-quarter 2026 consolidated revenue

First-quarter 2026 consolidated revenue at €165.8 million, with 2.2% organic growth, driven by Nuclear momentum of 8.0%

Good growth momentum in France (+4.4%)

2025 dividend payment calendar

Paris La Défense, Thursday 23 April 2026, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) - The Board of Directors of Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), an international engineering group, is today announcing its consolidated revenue for the three months ended 31 March 2026 (first-quarter 2026).

First-quarter 2026 consolidated revenue

and year-on-year changes vs 2025 (unaudited)

In millions of euros Q1 2025 Q1 2026 % change

(reported) % change

(organic(1)) Group 166.3 165.8 -0.3% +2.2% France 98.3 102.6 +4.4% +4.4% International 68.0 63.2 -7.1% -1.1%

(1)On a constant scope of consolidation and currency basis.





In the first quarter of 2026, Assystem recorded consolidated revenue of €165.8 million versus €166.3 million in Q1 2025. This relative overall stability reflects the fact that the Group's 2.2% organic revenue growth was offset by a 2.5% negative currency effect. Revenue from Nuclear activities rose sharply and accounted for 81% of the consolidated total, compared with 76% in Q1 2025.

Revenue in France (62% of total consolidated revenue for the period) amounted to €102.6 million versus €98.3 million in Q1 2025, representing 4.4% year-on-year growth which was entirely organic.

Momentum in the Nuclear sector remained strong for activities related to the fuel cycle and new-builds, particularly project management and digitalisation.

Revenue from International operations (38% of the consolidated total) came to €63.2 million compared with €68.0 million in Q1 2025, with the 7.1% year-on-year decrease mainly attributable to a 6.0% negative currency effect (related to the pound sterling, Indian rupee and Saudi riyal).

On an organic basis, the decrease was 1.1%, due to a lower volume of non-nuclear activities in Saudi Arabia and India. Growth in Saudi Arabia was affected by a particularly unfavourable basis of comparison with Q1 2025 and by fewer siting studies, and in India the Group saw a weak start to the year as a result of contract timings.

Conversely, growth momentum was once again robust in the United Kingdom for civil nuclear engineering and defence, despite a high basis of comparison with Q1 2025. Three announcements made during the first quarter of 2026 confirm this positive momentum and demonstrate Assystem's strategic role across nuclear, defence and wider infrastructure programmes in the UK: (i) the Group's client, Rolls-Royce SMR, signed a contract with Great British Energy - Nuclear (GBE-N) for the delivery of three small modular reactors (SMR) at the Wylfa site in North Wales; (ii) Assystem was appointed to the UK Government Commercial Agency's CPS2 framework, including a Tier 1 position on the specialist Nuclear Lot and roles supporting general infrastructure and environmental services; and (iii) we secured a place on the Ministry of Defence's Engineering Delivery Partner framework, supporting defence equipment projects and the UK's nuclear submarine programme.

OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2026

As previously announced, Assystem's targets for full-year 2026 are as follows:

organic growth in consolidated revenue of between 2% and 4% (on a constant scope of consolidation and currency basis);

an increase in EBIT-A margin(1), to around 7% of consolidated revenue.

The conflict in the Middle East had no impact on the Group's business during the first quarter of 2026. Assystem is not in a position to measure the potential future impact of the conflict, in view of the uncertainty as to how the situation will unfold and the macro-economic consequences it will have on the region itself and more globally.

PROPOSED DIVIDEND FOR 2025

At the Annual General Meeting to be held on 22 May 2026, Assystem will propose that the shareholders approve the payment of an ordinary dividend of €1.0 per share for 2025 (stable year on year). The dividend payment date is set for Thursday 9 July 2026, with an ex-dividend date of Tuesday 7 July 2026. The total dividend would represent an aggregate payout of approximately €14.8 million(2).

The agenda, the purposes of the proposed resolutions, and the text of the proposed resolutions to be submitted for the shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting are available on Assystem's website (assystem.com) in the 2025 Universal Registration Document which was published on 27 March 2026.

2026 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Friday 22 May: Annual General Meeting

Thursday 23 July: First-half 2026 revenue release

Tuesday 15 September: First-half 2026 results - Presentation meeting on Wednesday 16 September at 8.30 a.m. (CEST)

Tuesday 27 October: Third-quarter 2026 revenue release

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem ranks among the world's top three independent nuclear engineering leaders. With over 60 years' experience in highly regulated sectors, the Group supports public and industrial stakeholders in the delivery of complex and strategic infrastructure projects, subject to stringent safety and security requirements.

Assystem brings together some 8,000 experts across 13 countries and operates throughout the entire project lifecycle, providing engineering, project management and digital solutions.

Assystem forms part of the Euronext Tech Leaders, CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC Industrials, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All-Share, PEA-PME 150 and MSCI Small cap Index France indices. To find out more, visit www.assystem.com.

CONTACTS

Malène Korvin - Chief Financial Officer - mkorvin@assystem.com

Jean-Baptiste Guillerme - Director of Marketing and Communications - jbguillerme@assystem.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Investor relations - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

(1) Operating profit before non-recurring items (EBIT-A: Earnings before Interest and Taxes - from Activity) including share of profit of equity-accounted investees (other than Expleo Group & MPH) divided by consolidated revenue.

(2) Corresponding to €1.0 multiplied by the 14,837,886 outstanding shares carrying dividend rights at 31 March 2026.

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