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WKN: 928721 | ISIN: FR0000074148 | Ticker-Symbol: BZ1
München
22.05.26 | 08:01
42,150 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSYSTEM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSYSTEM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,90043,70019:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 18:06 Uhr
121 Leser
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Assystem: Combined General Meeting of 22 May 2026 - Voting Results and dividend for financial year 2025

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 22 MAY 2026
VOTING RESULTS AND DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2025

Paris-La Défense, on 22 May 2026, 6.00 p.m (CET) - Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), confirms that its Combined General Meeting was held today, at the Centre de conférences Etoile Saint Honoré located at 21-25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris, chaired by Mr. Dominique Louis, Chairman and CEO.

The quorum was 87.1% and the General Meeting approved all resolutions submitted to vote.

In particular, the General Meeting:

  • approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31st, 2025,
  • also decided the payment of a dividend of €1.00 per share for the 2025 financial year, noting that the third resolution relating to the appropriation of the Company's results and approval of a dividend payment was amended, upon proposal of the Board of Directors, for clarification purpose. The amendments have no impact on the dividend amount or its payment terms.
  • renewed, for a three-year term, the directorships of Mr. Dominique Louis, Ms. Virginie Calmels, Mr. Vincent Favier, Mr. Gilbert Lehmann, Ms. Julie Louis and Ms. Miriam Maes,
  • appointed Mr. Emmanuel Fievet as director for a three-year term.

The dividend will be paid with the following schedule:

  • 7 July 2026: ex-date,
  • 8 July 2026 (after-market closure): record date,
  • 9 July 2026: payment date.

The results of votes will be available on the Company's website (www.assystem.com).

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem ranks among the world's top three independent nuclear engineering leaders. With over 60 years' experience in highly regulated sectors, the group supports public and industrial stakeholders in the delivery of complex and strategic infrastructure projects, subject to stringent safety and security requirements.
Assystem brings together some 8,000 experts across 13 countries and operates throughout the entire project lifecycle, providing engineering, project management and digital solutions.
Assystem forms part of the Euronext Tech Leaders, CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC Industrials, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All-Share, PEA-PME 150 and MSCI Small cap Index France indices.

To find out more, visit www.assystem.com

CONTACTS

Malène Korvin - Chief Financial Officer - mkorvin@assystem.com - Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 25 29 00

Jean-Baptiste Guillerme - Communications Director - jbguillerme@assystem.com - Tel.: +33 (0)6 87 35 93 21

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Investor relations - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com - Tel: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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