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WKN: 928721 | ISIN: FR0000074148 | Ticker-Symbol: BZ1
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:02
45,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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IT-Dienstleistungen
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ASSYSTEM SA Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,55046,25019:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 17:46 Uhr
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ASSYSTEM: Assystem: Information available concerning the Annual General Meeting to be held on 22 May 2026

INFORMATION AVAILABLE CONCERNING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD
ON 22 MAY 2026

Paris, on 30 April 2026, Assystem S.A. (ISIN : FR0000074148 - ASY), invites its shareholders to attend its Annual General Meeting to be held on 22 May 2026 at 9:30 a.m, at the Centre de Conférences Etoile Saint Honoré, 21-25, rue Balzac, 75008 Paris.

The prior convening notice was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 15 April 2026 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and details on attending and voting.

This notice together with the other preparatory documents concerning this Annual General Meeting as provided by the article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are now available on the Assystem's website: https://www.assystem.com/en/investors/general-meeting/.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem ranks among the world's top three independent nuclear engineering leaders. With over 60 years' experience in highly regulated sectors, the group supports public and industrial stakeholders in the delivery of complex and strategic infrastructure projects, subject to stringent safety and security requirements.
Assystem brings together some 8,000 experts across 13 countries and operates throughout the entire project lifecycle, providing engineering, project management and digital solutions.
Assystem forms part of the Euronext Tech Leaders, CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC Industrials, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All-Share, PEA-PME 150 and MSCI Small cap Index France indices. To find out more, visit www.assystem.com

CONTACTS

Malène Korvin - Chief Financial Officer - mkorvin@assystem.com - Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 25 29 00

Jean-Baptiste Guillerme - Communications Director - jbguillerme@assystem.com - Tel. : +33 (0)6 87 35 93 21

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Investor relations - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com - Tel: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15

Attachment

  • ASSYSTEM PR Shareholders meeting 2026 information

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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