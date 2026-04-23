Changes in corporate governance

Postponement of the publication of 2025 results

Cash position of €2.1 million as of March 31, 2026; a planned €4 million capital increase supported by existing shareholders to the extent of €1.6 million

Continued implementation of the business model focused on energy self-sufficiency amid volatile electricity prices and sovereignty challenges

New product range combining trackers, BESS, and energy management systems (EMS) offering agricultural customers up to 90% energy self-sufficiency

Expansion of the distribution channel: OKWIND becomes an equipment supplier for new partners (installers, developers, etc.)

Restructuring aimed at refocusing OKWIND's commercial strategy and improving its competitiveness

Closure of sales offices outside the Greater West region

Finalization of the Employment Protection Plan: significant reduction in headcount, 137 employees by the end of March 2026 vs. 235 at the beginning of Jan. 2025

Implementation of a cost-saving plan

Continuation of the process to sell the Étrelles plant

New governance structure to steer a transformed Group

Appointment of Marie-Sylvie BERTAIL as Chief Executive Officer

Solid order backlog of €14.8 million as of end of March 2026; strong interest in the combined Trackers BESS offering, accounting for 40% of Q1 2026 orders

Regulatory News:

OKWIND Group (FR0013439627 ALOKW), specializing in the design, manufacture, and sale of smart energy generation and management systems for self-consumption, is postponing the publication of its 2025 consolidated results and announcing its revenue for the first quarter of 2026.

Postponement of the publication of 2025 results

Given the ongoing negotiations related to its strategic transformation plan announced in the press releases of December 3, 2025, and February 11, 2026, the Board of Directors has not been able to finalize the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Cash position as of March 31, 2026, and proposed capital increase

As of March 31, 2026, the Group's available cash position1, after taking into account short-term deposits, stood at €2.1 million.

Given the Group's available cash and as part of its strategic plan, the Company plans to launch a capital increase with shareholders' preferential rights of approximately €4 million next July.

Certain long-standing shareholders have already committed to subscribing to this capital increase in the amount of €1.6 million, thereby demonstrating their support for OKWIND's new growth initiative. They have already anticipated their future subscription through current account contributions totaling €1.05 million made since March 31, 2026.

This transaction will be submitted to a shareholder vote at a General Shareholders' Meeting to be convened as soon as possible and held after the publication of the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

A business model focused on energy self-sufficiency and strengthening the Company's competitiveness in a context of volatile electricity prices

In a context where energy sovereignty remains a central concern for customers, OKWIND's mission-focused on offering innovative solutions that guarantee energy self-sufficiency-remains more relevant than ever. Following a 2025 impacted by a decline in business activity, the Company has undergone a comprehensive organizational overhaul.

Continued rollout of the business model centered on energy self-sufficiency: a new, higher-performance product line combining trackers, BESS (battery energy storage systems), and energy management (EMS), offering long-standing agricultural customers the ability to achieve up to 90% energy self-sufficiency.



This integrated and recognized offering addresses a deep market among agricultural operations, local governments, and industries seeking to protect themselves from price volatility and mitigate the decline in public subsidies for photovoltaic installations.



In addition, OKWIND is expanding its distribution channel and becoming an equipment supplier for new partners (installers, developers, etc.), thereby capitalizing on its expertise and market knowledge.

Restructuring aimed at refocusing OKWIND's business and improving its competitiveness:



As part of its strategy to refocus and improve its competitiveness, OKWIND has undertaken a significant restructuring of its operations. The Company has closed its branches located outside the Greater West region (Lyon, Nancy, and Toulouse) to streamline its regional network and enhance operational efficiency, notably through increased use of subcontractors.



OKWIND has also finalized the Employment Protection Plan announced last December. This reorganization will significantly reduce the Group's cost base. The workforce now stands at 137 employees as of the end of March 2026, compared to 235 as of January1, 2025, representing a decrease of approximately 42%.



OKWIND has implemented a cost-saving plan amounting to approximately €9 million, the effects of which will begin to materialize during the 2026 fiscal year. At the same time, the Company is continuing the process of selling the Étrelles plant.

New Governance Structure to Steer a Transformed Group

At its meeting on April 23, 2026, the Board of Directors decided to separate the roles of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. Louis MAURICE remains Chairman of the Board of Directors. Marie-Sylvie BERTAIL has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

With nearly 30 years of experience, she possesses solid expertise in the fields of environmental energy transition, having held senior positions (Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer), notably at Idex Groupe and GreenFlex (formerly a subsidiary of TotalEnergies).

She will assist Valentin MAURICE, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, in the operational management of the Company.

First Quarter 2026 Revenue

in €M 03/2026 03/2025 % Change Revenue 2.3 6.3 -63%

As of March 31, 2026, OKWIND Group reported revenue of €2.3 million, compared to €6.3 million at the end of March 2025. Firm orders declined to €4.7 million, compared to €6.5 million as of March 31, 2025. Orders received break down as follows: €4.2 million from B2B customers, €0.4 million from the Services business, and €0.1 million from B2C customers.

This decline in activity was caused by a slowdown in project deployment during the implementation of the Employment Protection Plan. However, a gradual recovery in activity began in March, against a backdrop where energy independence and sovereignty are central to customers' priorities.

The order backlog stood at €14.8 million as of March 31, 2026.

Upcoming financial event:

Annual General Meeting: June 11, 2026

Louis MAURICE, Chairman of the OKWIND Group, stated: "Following a particularly challenging 2025 fiscal year, OKWIND has implemented a series of strategic initiatives to strengthen its competitiveness. I am confident that the Group's new organizational structure, led by Marie-Sylvie BERTAIL and Valentin MAURICE, will enable it to capitalize on its innovative and high-performance offerings with both its long-standing and future customers."

Marie-Sylvie BERTAIL, CEO of the OKWIND Group, states:"I am delighted to join the OKWIND Group at a pivotal moment in its development. Drawing on my experience in the energy and environmental transition sectors, I am fully committed to supporting the teams in revitalizing the business, accelerating the commercialization of our solutions, and pursuing our ambition to deliver local, controlled, and carbon-free energy."

About the OKWIND Group

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, the French OKWIND Group is the expert in individual and collective energy self-consumption. Its comprehensive approach and cutting-edge technology aim to enhance the energy autonomy and efficiency of farmers, businesses, local authorities, and individuals. Every day, the OKWIND Group works to deploy local, controlled, stable, low-carbon energy that respects the environment to accelerate and optimize the ecological transition The group designs, develops, and deploys comprehensive green energy management solutions (local solar production, self-consumption, surplus energy utilization, and improved consumption models). By becoming prosumers, OKWIND customers can generate their own energy, manage their production, and regulate their electrical processes. Historically based in western France, 30 km from Rennes (Torcé), the OKWIND Group maintains close ties with its customers through several branches and project centers located throughout France. In 2025, the OKWIND Group generated consolidated revenue of €23.8 million. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had 137 employees, with more than 5,500 installations throughout France. For more information: www.okwind.fr

1 Cash and cash equivalents include cash on hand, bank overdrafts, short-term marketable securities, and time deposits.

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Contacts:

OKWIND Group

Investor Relations

investors@okwind.fr

NewCap

Thomas Grojean

Investor Relations

okwind@newcap.eu

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

okwind@newcap.eu

Phone: 01 44 71 94 98