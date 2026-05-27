Regulatory News:

OKWIND Group (FR0013439627 ALOKW), specializing in the design, manufacture, and sale of smart energy generation and management systems for self-consumption, announces that the agenda for the General Meeting on June 11, 2026, has been finalized.

At the request of the statutory auditors, made by registered letter dated May 19, 2026, pursuant to the provisions governing the early warning procedure set forth in Articles L.234-1 and R.234-3 of the French Commercial Code, the General Meeting will be called upon to vote on their special early warning report.

As of April 30, 2026, the Group's available cash position, after taking into account short-term deposits, stood at €1.6 million.

As a reminder, given the Group's available funds and as part of its strategic transformation plan, the Company confirms its intention to launch a capital increase with shareholders' preemptive rights in the amount of approximately €4 million next July.

Certain long-standing shareholders have already committed to subscribing to this capital increase in the amount of €1.6 million, thereby demonstrating their support for OKWIND's new growth plan. They have already anticipated their future subscription through current account contributions totaling €1.05 million made since March 31, 2026.

About the OKWIND Group

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman of the board, the French OKWIND Group is the expert in individual and collective energy self-consumption. Its comprehensive approach and cutting-edge technology aim to enhance the energy autonomy and efficiency of farmers, businesses and local authorities. Every day, the OKWIND Group works to deploy local, controlled, stable, low-carbon energy that respects the environment to accelerate and optimize the ecological transition The group designs, develops, and deploys comprehensive green energy management solutions (local solar production, self-consumption, surplus energy utilization, and improved consumption models). By becoming prosumers, OKWIND customers can generate their own energy, manage their production, and regulate their electrical processes. Historically based in western France, 30 km from Rennes (Torcé), the OKWIND Group generated consolidated revenue of €23.8 million in 2025. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had 137 employees, with more than 5,500 installations throughout France. For more information: www.okwind.fr

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Contacts:

OKWIND Group

Investor Relations

investors@okwind.fr

NewCap

Thomas Grojean

Investor Relations

okwind@newcap.eu

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

okwind@newcap.eu

Phone: 01 44 71 94 98