Terms of availability of preparatory documents

Regulatory News:

Groupe OKWIND (FR0013439627 ALOKW), which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, informs its shareholders that its Combined General Meeting will be held at the Company's headquarters, in the Zone du haut Montigné, 214 rue du Pont Samoual, 35370 Torcé, on Thursday June 11, 2026 at 10 am.

To attend the General Meeting, it is required to be in possession of an admission card and proof of identity, and it should be noted that all proxies (including spouses) must present proof of authority and proof of identity, together with a copy of the proxy's identity card. Notice of meeting serving as notice to attend the meeting, which includes the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions, as well as the conditions and procedures for attending and voting at the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO") on Wednesday May 6, 2026, bulletin no. 54.

Shareholders may consult all the documents and information relating to this General Meeting on the Groupe OKWIND website (www.okwind-finance.com), in the Shareholders General Meetings section. Documents and information concerning the General Meeting will be made available to shareholders, in accordance with current regulations, at the Company's headquarters (Zone du haut Montigné, 214 rue du Pont Samoual, 35370 Torcé) or by contacting Uptevia (the intermediary providing the Company's securities services).

About the OKWIND Group

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman of the board, the French OKWIND Group is the expert in individual and collective energy self-consumption. Its comprehensive approach and cutting-edge technology aim to enhance the energy autonomy and efficiency of farmers, businesses and local authorities. Every day, the OKWIND Group works to deploy local, controlled, stable, low-carbon energy that respects the environment to accelerate and optimize the ecological transition The group designs, develops, and deploys comprehensive green energy management solutions (local solar production, self-consumption, surplus energy utilization, and improved consumption models). By becoming prosumers, OKWIND customers can generate their own energy, manage their production, and regulate their electrical processes. Historically based in western France, 30 km from Rennes (Torcé), the OKWIND Group generated consolidated revenue of €23.8 million in 2025. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had 137 employees, with more than 5,500 installations throughout France. For more information: www.okwind.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260528759080/en/

Contacts:

OKWIND Group

Investor Relations

investors@okwind.fr

NewCap

Thomas Grojean

Investor Relations

okwind@newcap.eu

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

okwind@newcap.eu

Phone: 01 44 71 94 98