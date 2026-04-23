SaltX Technology Holding AB: Report from Annual General Meeting in SaltX Technology Holding AB (publ)

At the Annual General Meeting in SaltX Technology Holding AB (publ) ("SaltX" or the "company") held on 23 April 2026, the following resolutions were passed. All resolutions were in accordance with the proposals, described in detail in the general meeting documents which are available at the company's website, www.saltxtechnology.com .

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet

It was resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2025.

Resolution on dispositions in respect of the company's result

It was resolved on disposition in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, which means that no dividend is paid for the financial year 2025 and that available profits are carried forward.

Resolution on discharge from liability

The Board members and the Chief Executive Officer were granted discharge from liability for the financial year 2025.

Determination of fees to the Board of Directors and the auditor

It was resolved that the fee to the Chairman of the Board shall be SEK 430,000 (SEK 417,000) and that the fee to other Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting shall be SEK 143,500 (SEK 139,000) each. It was resolved that no special fee be paid for committee work.

It was resolved that auditors' fee be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Election of Board of Directors and auditor

It was resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be seven.

It was resolved on re-election of Tobias Elmquist, Andreas Nordbrandt and Karin van der Salm, and new election of Anders Forsén, Sonya Fielding, Mercedes Jul and Bengt Steinbrecher as Board members for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

It was resolved on re-election of Andreas Nordbrandt as Chairman of the Board.

It was resolved on re-election of the registered accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The Authorised Public Accountant Christian Lamrin will be auditor in charge.

Resolution on issue authorization

It was resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions until the next Annual General Meeting and within the limits of the Articles of Association in force at the time, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve upon issues of shares of series B and/or warrants with the right to subscribe for shares of series B.

The purpose of the authorization is to increase the company's financial flexibility and the reasons for any deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to raise capital in a time- and cost-effective manner and/or complement the shareholder base with new shareholders of strategic importance for the company. In addition to cash payment, payment may be made by way of set-off. Issues made with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights shall take place at terms in line with market conditions. If the Board of Directors deems it appropriate in order to enable the delivery of shares in connection with an issue as described above, the issue may be done at a subscription price equal to the quota value of the share.

Resolution on a long-term incentive program

It was resolved on adoption of a long-term incentive program in the form of a share savings program for all permanent employees in the company ("Share Savings Program 2026").

Participation in the Share Savings Program 2026 requires the participants to either, through a personal investment, acquire class B shares in SaltX at market price on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, or allocate class B shares already held by the participants to Share Savings Program 2026 ("Investment Shares") at a value corresponding to no more than five (5) percent of the respective participant's annual gross fixed salary.

Each Investment Share entitles the participants to, subject to certain limitations and that the performance condition of the program is met, at the company's discretion, either (a) receive three (3) class B shares in the company free of charge ("Performance Shares") or (b) receive three (3) warrants of series 2026/2028 free of charge entitling to subscription for one (1) share of series B in the company each, at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value of the share at the expiry of a two-year vesting period commencing on 1 July 2026.

The right to receive shares within the framework of the Share Savings Program 2026 is conditional upon the fulfilment of a performance condition related to the development of the company's share price during the measurement period from 1 July 2026 up to and including 30 June 2028. The share price will be measured as the volume weighted average price of the SaltX class B share during the ten (10) trading days immediately preceding 1 July 2026 and the ten (10) trading days immediately preceding 1 July 2028. An increase in the share price by less than 20 percent does not entitle to receive any shares and an increase in the share price by 100 percent or more will entitle to receive the maximum number of shares, i.e. three (3) shares of series B in the company per Investment Share, at the expiry of the vesting period. In the event of an increase in the share price between 20 percent and 100 percent, vesting of shares will occur on a linear basis. In total, no more than 990,000 Performance Shares may be allotted to the participants in Share Savings Program 2026.

The right to receive Performance Shares is further conditional upon the participant retaining the Investment Shares throughout the entire vesting period and that the participant's employment with the company has not been terminated at the expiry of the vesting period, with certain exceptions for customary "good leaver" situations.

It was further resolved, in order to enable delivery of Performance Shares to the Participants under Share Savings Program 2026, on a directed issue of no more than 990,000 warrants of series 2026/2028 to the company and approval of transfer of the warrants of series 2026/2028 to participants in Share Savings Program 2026.

The Board's proposal is set out in full in the notice to the Annual General Meeting and the general meeting documents which are available at the company's website.



For further information, please contact:

Lina Jorheden, CEO SaltX Technology, +46 70 825 11 83

Rickard Lindgren, CFO SaltX Technology, +46 72 719 93 31

About SaltX Technology